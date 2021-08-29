Manchester United transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo to become Premier League's top earner

Cristiano Ronaldo will become the highest-paid player in Premier League history when he re-joins Manchester United, according to reports.

The Juventus forward appeared to be on his way to Manchester City on Friday morning, but within hours United announced they had agreed a deal to sign the Portugal international.

The transfer is expected to officially go through on Monday or Tuesday, with Ronaldo on the verge of returning to the club where he made his name.

The 36-year-old is coming towards the end of his career but he remains one of the best players in the world.

Ronaldo will receive a salary in line with his global standing when he puts pen to paper on a two-year deal, which includes the option of a further 12 months.

According to the Sunday Telegraph, the forward will pocket more than £560,000 per week at Old Trafford.

That is an enormous pay packet that will make Ronaldo the highest-earning player in the history of English football.

The figure includes various bonuses and image rights, and will see the Portuguese overtake Raphael Varane, who earns £400,000 per week, as United's most handsomely paid employee.

However, it is still substantially less than the £1m Lionel Messi reportedly stands to receive at PSG.

The transfer taking Ronaldo from Juventus to United is worth up to £19.7m, but the Red Devils will pay just £12.85 up front.

The Serie A side were keen to free up space in their wage budget by selling Ronaldo, who would have been out of contract at the Allianz Stadium next summer.

It will be fascinating to see whether the five-time Ballon d'Or winner can help United win their first Premier League title of the post-Alex Ferguson era.

Ronaldo's return to Manchester will certainly ramp up the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has yet to win a trophy as United manager.

Ronaldo is in line to make his second debut for the Red Devils against Newcastle on September 11.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today! Guarantee the finest football stories and interviews dropping on your doorstep first every month.

NOW READ

RANKED! The 10 best Premier League signings this summer

TRANSFERS 12 terrible free signings that didn't live up to their billing

PREMIER LEAGUE KITS Every home and away shirt released so far