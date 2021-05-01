Manchester United transfer news: Edinson Cavani set to sign new deal at Old Trafford

Speculation surrounding Edinson Cavani’s future could be about to come to an end, with the striker reportedly set to sign a new two-year deal at Manchester United.

It had looked like Cavani would leave at the end of the season, having only joined United in October, with Argentinian giants Boca Juniors mooted as a potential landing spot.

However, according to TNT Sports Argentina (via the Express), the Uruguayan will put pen to paper on a new contract until 2023.

Cavani, 34, moved to Old Trafford in October after leaving PSG, initially signing until the end of the season with the option of a further year. Now, though, it appears that he could stay at Old Trafford until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Age has proved no barrier to Cavani, who remains one of the top number nines in the game and has scored 12 goals in 33 games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, including five in his last five – which featured a brace in Thursday night’s 6-2 demolition of Roma in the Europa League semi-final first leg.

United remain on course to finish second in the Premier League behind Manchester City, and they can prevent their rivals from mathematically sealing the title for another week at least by avoiding defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

