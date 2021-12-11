Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils in four-way fight for Joao Felix

Manchester United are one of four Premier League clubs interested in signing Joao Felix, according to reports.

The Portugal international faces an uncertain future at Atletico Madrid, who signed him for £113m in 2019.

Felix has not lived up to expectations in the Spanish capital, and he has been restricted to just three starts in La Liga this term.

A move away from the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano could suit all parties, and several English sides are monitoring the situation closely.

According to AS, Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle and Manchester United are keeping tabs on the forward.

Diego Simeone is said to be willing to cash in on Felix, who does not fit into the Argentine's system.

The 22-year-old is a talented player who would surely thrive in another environment, and Manchester United are among the clubs who will attempt to sign him, the report states.

Newcastle are supposedly willing to offer the highest fee for Felix, but the Portuguese is unlikely to be interested in a move to St James' Park at this stage.

Liverpool could also make a move for the Portuguese, although it is not clear where exactly he would fit in.

Arsenal are looking to strengthen their attack in future transfer windows but they may need to qualify for Europe in order to entice Felix.

"We are a team, not just one player," Simeone said when asked about Felix in March.

“We need everyone’s contribution, for the team to function as a team so that individuals and talent can excel.

“Without desire, talent is not enough. We seek to have the desire to achieve our goals and the natural talent that all our players have allows us to do that.

“And Joao is a very important player for our team and he will surely do very well from here to the end."

Felix is under contract until 2026 and has a £298m release clause, but Atletico would no doubt consider offers much lower than that.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

NOW READ...

LIST Ranked! The 50 best football boots ever

PREMIER LEAGUE Live streams: How to watch every game from anywhere in the world

LATEST MAG 2021 Awards! Jorginho, Rice, Brereton Diaz, Hayes, Evra exclusives + Messi, Lewandowski, Saint & Greavsie + EXCLUSIVE 2022 calendar