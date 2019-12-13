Premier League stars dominate as FIFA Team of the Year shortlist is revealed

EA Sports are asking fans to decide who deserves a place in the line-up by casting their votes from a selection of the world’s finest footballers.

The nominations have been made based on their performance in the real world during 2019.

European champions Liverpool, Champions League runners-up Tottenham Hotspur and Premier League holders Manchester City are all well-represented in the shortlist.

FIFA players can vote online from Thursday 12 December until Friday 20 December, and the Team of the Year will then be announced in January.

Special TOTY Player Items will then be released in FUT Packs for a limited time in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

The shortlist is as follows:

Attackers

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Arsenal

Sergio Aguero - Manchester City

Karim Benzema - Real Madrid

Roberto Firmino - Liverpool

Eden Hazard - Real Madrid

Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur

Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane - Liverpool

Kylian Mbappe - Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi - Barcelona

Neymar Jr - Paris Saint-Germain

Cristiano Ronaldo - Piemonte Calcio

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool

Bernardo Silva - Manchester City

Heung-Min Son - Tottenham Hotspur

Raheem Sterling - Manchester City

Midfielders

Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City

Paulo Dybala - Piemonte Calcio

Christian Eriksen - Tottenham Hotspur

Fabinho - Liverpool

Kai Havertz - Bayer Leverkusen

Jordan Henderson - Liverpool

Frenkie de Jong - Barcelona

N’Golo Kante - Chelsea

Luka Modric - Real Madrid

Marco Reus - Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund

David Silva - Manchester City

Dusan Tadic - Ajax

Marco Verratti - Paris Saint-Germain

Georginio Wijnaldum - Liverpool

Hakim Ziyech - Ajax

Defenders

Jordi Alba - Barcelona

Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool

Leonardo Bonucci - Piemonte Calcio

Jose María Giménez - Atletico Madrid

Mats Hummels - Borussia Dortmund

Joshua Kimmich - Bayern Munich

Kalidou Koulibaly - Napoli

Aymeric Laporte - Manchester City

Matthijs de Ligt - Piemonte Calcio

Marquinhos - Paris Saint-Germain

Sergio Ramos - Real Madrid

Andrew Robertson - Liverpool

Alex Sandro - Piemonte Calcio

Thiago Silva - Paris Saint-Germain

Milan Skriniar - Inter Milan

Nicolas Tagliafico - Ajax

Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool

Jan Vertonghen - Tottenham Hotspur

Goalkeepers

Alisson - Liverpool

Ederson - Manchester City

Jan Oblak - Atletico Madrid

Andre Onana - Ajax

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - Barcelona

