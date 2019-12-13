Premier League stars dominate as FIFA Team of the Year shortlist is revealed
The 55-man shortlist for FIFA Team of the Year has been revealed, featuring a whole host of Premier League stars.
EA Sports are asking fans to decide who deserves a place in the line-up by casting their votes from a selection of the world’s finest footballers.
The nominations have been made based on their performance in the real world during 2019.
European champions Liverpool, Champions League runners-up Tottenham Hotspur and Premier League holders Manchester City are all well-represented in the shortlist.
FIFA players can vote online from Thursday 12 December until Friday 20 December, and the Team of the Year will then be announced in January.
Special TOTY Player Items will then be released in FUT Packs for a limited time in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.
The shortlist is as follows:
Attackers
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Arsenal
- Sergio Aguero - Manchester City
- Karim Benzema - Real Madrid
- Roberto Firmino - Liverpool
- Eden Hazard - Real Madrid
- Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur
- Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Munich
- Sadio Mane - Liverpool
- Kylian Mbappe - Paris Saint-Germain
- Lionel Messi - Barcelona
- Neymar Jr - Paris Saint-Germain
- Cristiano Ronaldo - Piemonte Calcio
- Mohamed Salah - Liverpool
- Bernardo Silva - Manchester City
- Heung-Min Son - Tottenham Hotspur
- Raheem Sterling - Manchester City
Midfielders
- Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City
- Paulo Dybala - Piemonte Calcio
- Christian Eriksen - Tottenham Hotspur
- Fabinho - Liverpool
- Kai Havertz - Bayer Leverkusen
- Jordan Henderson - Liverpool
- Frenkie de Jong - Barcelona
- N’Golo Kante - Chelsea
- Luka Modric - Real Madrid
- Marco Reus - Borussia Dortmund
- Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund
- David Silva - Manchester City
- Dusan Tadic - Ajax
- Marco Verratti - Paris Saint-Germain
- Georginio Wijnaldum - Liverpool
- Hakim Ziyech - Ajax
Defenders
- Jordi Alba - Barcelona
- Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool
- Leonardo Bonucci - Piemonte Calcio
- Jose María Giménez - Atletico Madrid
- Mats Hummels - Borussia Dortmund
- Joshua Kimmich - Bayern Munich
- Kalidou Koulibaly - Napoli
- Aymeric Laporte - Manchester City
- Matthijs de Ligt - Piemonte Calcio
- Marquinhos - Paris Saint-Germain
- Sergio Ramos - Real Madrid
- Andrew Robertson - Liverpool
- Alex Sandro - Piemonte Calcio
- Thiago Silva - Paris Saint-Germain
- Milan Skriniar - Inter Milan
- Nicolas Tagliafico - Ajax
- Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool
- Jan Vertonghen - Tottenham Hotspur
Goalkeepers
- Alisson - Liverpool
- Ederson - Manchester City
- Jan Oblak - Atletico Madrid
- Andre Onana - Ajax
- Marc-Andre ter Stegen - Barcelona
