Thomas Tuchel explains his plan to get the best out of Timo Werner at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel says he is confident that Timo Werner will soon recapture his best form.

The Germany international has struggled to get going since moving to Chelsea for £47.6m last summer.

Werner has only scored four goals in 19 Premier League appearances and was left on the bench by Tuchel for Wednesday’s 0-0 draw with Wolves.

However, the former PSG manager believes it is only a matter of time before Werner is firing again.

"Why I did not use him on Wednesday, I see his face is a bit closed and the weight is on his shoulders," Tuchel, who replaced Frank Lampard as Chelsea boss this week, said ahead of Sunday’s clash with Burnley.

"He cares a lot and that shows he has a fantastic character. Sometimes as a striker, it does not help if you care a lot. Sometimes as a striker, it’s better to not care at all. But he’s not that guy.

“He cares and he’s not happy with himself and with the way things went lately.

"Right now it’s important to rebuild his trust in himself and to find a smile on his face and stop doubting too much. It’s my job to do this, to help him with this and then to find also a position where we can use his strengths.

"There will be games [for him] – on Wednesday we had 80% ball possession and it felt like we played 90% of the match in the last 30 metres – but there are movements to create with him that he can help us, I am sure.

"From his profile, as a given, I would say he prefers to have space. That’s clear because he’s super fast and he likes to play in the last line, very very very high up, but a little bit more to the left, half open to the goal and to receive the balls into the open space. This is a given.

"Can we develop movements, patterns, behaviour to use his quality in narrow spaces? That’s my job and I’m absolutely convinced because the guy is open, the guy is friendly and the guy is eager to learn."

