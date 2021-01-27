Timo Werner News and Features
Date of birth: March 6, 1996
Instagram: @timowerner
Club(s): Stuttgart, RB Leipzig, Chelsea
Country: Germany
Signing fee: £47.5million
Has long appeared destined for the top and the pacy hitman is now among Europe's most successful goalscorers, after Chelsea fended everyone off to secure his services. After a prolific scoring record at youth level domestically and internationally, became Stuttgart's youngest debutant and Bundesliga scorer. RB Leipzig snapped him up in 2016 ahead of their maiden top-flight campaign and he has continued his record-breaking rise with the Saxony club - including becoming the first Leipzig player to represent Germany, with whom he won the 2017 Confederations Cup. Chelsea then signed him in the summer of 2020, and while his debut Premier League season has proved difficult, he has shown glimpses of real quality.
Latest about Timo Werner
Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel requires firepower as his strikers fail to make grade
By Richard Jolly
Chelsea are well-stocked in supporting roles but the current crop of strikers have failed to impress thus far
West Ham United transfer news: Hammers make Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham their top striker target
By FourFourTwo Staff
Eddie Nketiah and Ivan Toney are the other names on West Ham’s shortlist ahead of the summer transfer window
Thomas Tuchel admits Chelsea’s style of play does not suit striker Timo Werner
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Germany international has had a difficult first few months at the club
Chelsea transfer news: Blues make Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland their top transfer target
By FourFourTwo Staff
The prolific Norwegian striker is wanted by Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United, but Chelsea believe they’re in pole position to sign him this summer
Thomas Tuchel explains his plan to get the best out of Timo Werner at Chelsea
By FourFourTwo Staff
The German striker has struggled for form since moving to Stamford Bridge
