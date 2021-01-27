Timo Werner News and Features

Trending

Date of birth: March 6, 1996

Instagram: @timowerner

Club(s): Stuttgart, RB Leipzig, Chelsea

Country: Germany

Signing fee: £47.5million

Has long appeared destined for the top and the pacy hitman is now among Europe's most successful goalscorers, after Chelsea fended everyone off to secure his services. After a prolific scoring record at youth level domestically and internationally, became Stuttgart's youngest debutant and Bundesliga scorer. RB Leipzig snapped him up in 2016 ahead of their maiden top-flight campaign and he has continued his record-breaking rise with the Saxony club - including becoming the first Leipzig player to represent Germany, with whom he won the 2017 Confederations Cup. Chelsea then signed him in the summer of 2020, and while his debut Premier League season has proved difficult, he has shown glimpses of real quality. 

Latest about Timo Werner

Liverpool v Chelsea – Premier League – Anfield

Mason Mount condemns Liverpool to fifth successive home defeat

By PA Staff

Chelsea

Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel requires firepower as his strikers fail to make grade

By Richard Jolly

Chelsea are well-stocked in supporting roles but the current crop of strikers have failed to impress thus far

Tammy Abraham

West Ham United transfer news: Hammers make Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham their top striker target

By FourFourTwo Staff

Eddie Nketiah and Ivan Toney are the other names on West Ham’s shortlist ahead of the summer transfer window

Chelsea v Manchester United – Premier League – Stamford Bridge

Chelsea frustrated in push for top four return as Manchester United force draw

By PA Staff

Timo Werner

Thomas Tuchel admits Chelsea’s style of play does not suit striker Timo Werner

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Germany international has had a difficult first few months at the club

Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho

Chelsea transfer news: Blues make Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland their top transfer target

By FourFourTwo Staff

The prolific Norwegian striker is wanted by Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United, but Chelsea believe they’re in pole position to sign him this summer

Adidas X Ghosted boots

5 of the most popular Nike and Adidas football boots available right now

By Matthew Chandler

Boots Want to channel your inner Sané, Salah or Sterling? Here’s a run-through of five of the most popular Nike and Adidas boots right now

Boots
Timo Werner

Thomas Tuchel explains his plan to get the best out of Timo Werner at Chelsea

By FourFourTwo Staff

The German striker has struggled for form since moving to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea v Luton Town – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – Stamford Bridge

Thomas Tuchel says he can make Timo Werner worthy again

By PA Staff

Chelsea

The curse of the Chelsea marquee signing: could Timo Werner and Kai Havertz be the cause of Lampard's sacking?

By Richard Jolly

Veron, Shevchenko, Torres... Chelsea have a history of big name signings playing a role in a manager's demise

