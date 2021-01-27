Timo Werner News and Features

Date of birth: March 6, 1996

Instagram: @timowerner

Club(s): Stuttgart, RB Leipzig, Chelsea

Country: Germany

Signing fee: £47.5million

Has long appeared destined for the top and the pacy hitman is now among Europe's most successful goalscorers, after Chelsea fended everyone off to secure his services. After a prolific scoring record at youth level domestically and internationally, became Stuttgart's youngest debutant and Bundesliga scorer. RB Leipzig snapped him up in 2016 ahead of their maiden top-flight campaign and he has continued his record-breaking rise with the Saxony club - including becoming the first Leipzig player to represent Germany, with whom he won the 2017 Confederations Cup. Chelsea then signed him in the summer of 2020, and while his debut Premier League season has proved difficult, he has shown glimpses of real quality.