Tottenham transfer news: Jose Mourinho eyes Florian Neuhaus as Dele Alli replacement

Tottenham are considering a move for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus, according to reports.

Dele Alli continues to be linked with a loan move to Paris Saint-Germain, who hope to complete a deal for the England international before the transfer window closes next week.

The Guardian write that Spurs are not willing to let Alli reunite with Mauricio Pochettino in the French capital unless they can sign a replacement.

Alli is out of favour at Tottenham and has not been included in a Premier League starting XI since the opening weekend of the season.

The England international wants to move to the Parc des Princes and talks between the various parties are progressing well.

Ultimately, though, Alli’s short-term future could be determined by Tottenham’s search for a replacement.

Spurs are still involved in four different competitions and do not want to leave themselves short in the second half of the campaign.

Jose Mourinho’s side are tracking various options, with the Daily Mirror naming Neuhaus as a player Tottenham are keen on.

The 23-year-old has scored three goals and provided four assists for Gladbach in the Bundesliga this term.

Tottenham could make a move for Neuhaus in the coming days if they decide he would be a worthy replacement for Alli.

“In every dressing room are unhappy players,” Mourinho said when asked about the former MK Dons man last week.

“For sure. If any one of us, of my tribe, tells you that in his dressing room are only happy players, I don’t think it’s true. Or somebody is so, so lucky to have a miracle in his hands.

“Then you can have [an] unhappy professional and the unhappy professional is the one that is unhappy but feels that his duty is to work, work, work and work.

“And there is the unhappy that believes that it’s not his job to fight and to work every minute for the squad and for the club.”

Tottenham face Liverpool in the Premier League on Thursday night.

