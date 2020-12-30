Tottenham transfer news: Mauricio Pochettino wants to bring two of his former players to PSG

Mauricio Pochettino is eyeing a raid of his former club Tottenham in the January transfer window.

The Argentine is set to take charge at PSG this week following the French giants’ sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

And according to Eurosport , Pochettino wants to be reunited with Dele Alli and Hugo Lloris at the Parc des Princes.

PSG have endured an underwhelming start to the Ligue 1 season and are currently trailing Lyon and Lille in the standings.

Pochettino has never won a league title as a manager but will be expected to guide PSG to success later this campaign.

And despite inheriting a star-studded squad containing the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria, the 48-year-old is seeking reinforcements.

Alli is said to be his leading target, with the England international currently out of favour at Tottenham.

The attacking midfielder has not started a Premier League game since the opening weekend of the season.

Alli was linked with a move to PSG in the summer and the imminent arrival of Pochettino in the French capital will only increase his chances of moving there in January.

Alli is open to the prospect of moving overseas on loan, particularly ahead of next summer’s European Championship.

The former Tottenham manager is also keen to sign Lloris, but prising away Spurs’ club captain will be rather more difficult.

However, the Frenchman only has 18 months remaining on his contract in north London and might be tempted by the possibility of finishing his career back home.

Sources at Spurs believe Pochettino may also inquire about the availability of Serge Aurier and Harry Winks.

There has also been talk of Lionel Messi potentially joining PSG, but that is unlikely to happen unless Mbappe is sold to Real Madrid.

Tottenham return to Premier League action against Fulham on Wednesday, with Pochettino’s first game in charge of PSG scheduled for January 6 against Saint-Etienne.

