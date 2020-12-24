GIVEAWAY! Win prizes every day during FourFourTwo's 12 Days of Christmas

Fancy some free gifts? Well, over the 12 days of Christmas, we have some fantastic giveaways for you.

FourFourTwo have teamed up with some amazing partners to bring you a dozen prizes to be won on social media over the festive period. And all you have to do is click!

Some of the highlights include some beautiful Art of Football bucket hats, a brand-new Leeds United home shirt, copies of FIFA 21 and Football Manager 2021, some beautiful Puma football boots and an AC Milan bomber jacket. Don't mind if we do!

As part of good old-fashioned Christmas spirit, the likes of 3Retro are chucking in a retro shirt, LaLigaTV are donating a 12-month VIP subscription and the Football Shirt Collective are giving one of this season's nicest kits.

Starting on December 25, we'll be giving away a new gift each day until January 6. Keep your eyes peeled across the website and the FourFourTwo Twitter account, for your chance to win one of these incredible prizes in the coming days. Happy holidays, indeed!

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

