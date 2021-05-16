Zinedine Zidane set to leave Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti a contender to replace him - report

Zinedine Zidane is poised to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season, according to reports.

The Frenchman won three Champions Leagues and a La Liga title in his first spell in charge of the club between 2016 and 2018.

He returned as manager in March 2019 and led Madrid to another La Liga crown the following season.

Los Blancos reached the semi-finals of the Champions League this term and are still fighting for the title in Spain’s top flight.

But all is not well behind the scenes at the Santiago Bernabeu, and Goal reports that Zidane has informed his players that he will step down as head coach this summer.

The 48-year-old made the announcement in the dressing room following a 2-2 draw with Sevilla last weekend.

Zidane’s mental and physical fatigue may have played a part in his decision, but the timing of the story has led to suggestions that he could be on his way to Juventus.

The Bianconeri have endured a disappointing campaign under Andrea Pirlo, who is expected to be replaced ahead of next term.

Max Allegri has been linked with a return to the club, but Zidane - a former Juventus player - is also seen as a possible replacement for Pirlo.

The Daily Mirror states that Allegri is also a contender to succeed Zidane at the Bernabeu, with club legend Raul and Carlo Ancelotti also under consideration.

That will concern Everton supporters, with Ancelotti still popular in Madrid after leading the club to Champions League glory in 2014.

Zidane’s exit could also have repercussions for Gareth Bale’s future, with the Welshman having endured a difficult relationship with Madrid’s current manager.

A new coach at the Bernabeu could be prepared to bring Bale back to the club for the final year of his contract.

Tottenham have an option to extend the forward’s loan deal for another 12 months, provided the player agrees.

