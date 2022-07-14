Best footballs 2022: All the best match balls from the Premier League, Champions League, World Cup and more

The best footballs spark nostalgia within you. You only have to catch a glimpse, for example, of a star-covered Champions League ball or a yellow Premier League ball with blue rings to be reminded of your childhood.

These are the match balls that are set to create new memories for you. Every year, the giants of the game – Nike, Adidas, Puma and others – bring out brand new balls to pour over – and it's safe to say we're in a golden age right now. The technology is space-age, the designs are fantastic and we're loving each new iteration.

So what's the best ball out there right now? Let's go through what's out there…

Premier League

Premier League 2022/23 ball: Nike Flight

(Image credit: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

This one has quite the heritage. Inspired by the classic Mitre balls of the 90s, Nike marks 30 years of the Premier League with an absolute beauty, emblazoning giant crosses all over the 2022/23 ball.

The idea is that any given time, you can see three of the Xs – that's three lots of the Roman numeral, 10.

This ball isn't available to buy or preorder yet but is coming soon.

Premier League Summer 2021/22 ball: Nike Flight

(Image credit: WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

The 2021/22 season had three balls, all with the same theme. The last of which – this "baltic blue" and orange beast – was the one that Manchester City tied up the title playing with. It looks fantastic, right?

Buy the Premier League Flight from Very.co.uk (opens in new tab)

Premier League 2004–2006 ball: Total 90 Aerow

(Image credit: PA)

This thing was game-changing. Still adored by millennials who grew up watching Thierry Henry smack this past unwitting keepers, the Total 90 Aerow has been referenced, re-made but never outgunned: you can still find it on Ebay from time to time.

Search for this ball on Ebay (opens in new tab)

Premier League ball 2000–2004: Nike Geo Merlin

(Image credit: Getty)

Nike's first ball for the Premier League may never be matched. The Geo Merlin was an understated match ball, used in the Scorpion ads and Manchester United's title crusades a-like. It still kicks about on the internet.

Search for this ball on Ebay (opens in new tab)

Premier League ball 1995-2000: Mitre Ultimax

(Image credit: PA)

The inspiration for Nike's Premier League ball 30 years later, the Mitre Ultimax holds a special place in most football fans' hearts. The company have since re-released them – but they're still incredibly rare.

Search for this ball on Ebay (opens in new tab)

World Cup

World Cup 2022 ball: Adidas Al Rihla

(Image credit: Getty)

World Cup balls only come around once every four years – so they have to be something special. The Adidas Al Rihla is particularly fancy, with bright colours all over and unique panels. We can't wait to see this in Qatar.

Buy the Adidas Al Rihla from Adidas.co.uk (opens in new tab)

Champions League

Champions League 2022/23 ball: Adidas Finale Void

(Image credit: Adidas)

A technicolor spin on the old classic, Adidas's new Void UCL ball will be used in the Champions League for 2022/23. This is a whole new star ball and we love it.

Buy the Adidas UCL Void from Adidas.co.uk (opens in new tab)

Europa League

Europa League 2021/22: Molten Europa League ball

(Image credit: Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Molten aren't a big name in the football world but their Europa League balls have gone down extremely well since they replaced Adidas as the official provider to the competition. Last season's was another excellent effort.

Buy the Molten Europa League ball from Pro Direct (opens in new tab)

Women's Euros

Women's Euro ball: Nike Flight WE

(Image credit: Nike)

A stunningly colourful ball that stands out a mile, Nike have repurposed the Flight wonderfully for the Women's Euros. The tones are taken from the Women's Euros branding – and it looks particularly excellent when Beth Mead smashes it in.

Buy the Women's Euros Nike Flight ball from Nike (opens in new tab)

EFL

EFL: Puma EFL Orbita

(Image credit: Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

The new Puma Orbita ball looks a lot more modern than some of the match balls that the EFL has enjoyed over the years. With a bold design and red and blue panels, though, this one is likely to be unanimously appreciated by lower leagues fans.

Buy the Puma EFL Orbita ball from Pro Direct (opens in new tab)

Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga

Serie A: Puma Orbita

(Image credit: Giuseppe Cottini/Getty Images)

With giant Vs all over this ball, we're not sure if Puma are looking to imitate Mitre or create something akin to a Nike Swoosh. Either way, the new Serie A ball is a great design with uniquely-shaped panels all over.

Buy the Puma Serie A Orbita ball from Pro Direct (opens in new tab)

Bundesliga: DerbyStar 2022/23

(Image credit: Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

It's colourful, isn't it? DerbyStar aren't the biggest name in football but their Bundesliga balls seem to go down well in Germany nonetheless: this is a brighter one that we've seen recently.

Buy the DerbyStar Bundesliga ball from UniSport (opens in new tab)

FA Cup and League Cup

Carabao Cup: Puma Orbita

(Image credit: Puma)

Exactly the same as the EFL ball, just in green. The League Cup uses a Puma ball, too, and since the Orbita is such a nice design, we're not too upset about it.

Buy the Puma Carabao Cup Orbita ball from Pro Direct (opens in new tab)

FA Cup: Mitre 150-year Delta Max

(Image credit: Mitre)

2022 marked the 150th year of the FA Cup – and to celebrate, the official ball supplier Mitre came up trumps. A stripped-back effort with iconic chevrons alongside the names of every single winner from the competition's history, this is a must-have.

Buy the Mitre FA Cup 150 ball from Pro Direct (opens in new tab)

WSL

WSL: Mitre Delta Max 2021

(Image credit: Luke Walker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Back in the 90s, Mitre were at the forefront of a revolution, supplying the Premier League ball – now they're doing the same for the Women's Super League. Their Delta Max for the women's top tier is a lovely effort, too.

Buy the Mitre WSL 2021 Delta Max ball from Pro Direct (opens in new tab)

Nations League

2022 Nations League ball: Adidas Speedshell

(Image credit: David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Based on the Al Rihla ball that will be used in the World Cup, the Speedshell has the same panels but an inky-style pattern that looks fantastic when the ball is flying through the air. We're big fans.

Buy the Adidas Nations League ball from Adidas.co.uk (opens in new tab)