Liverpool have reportedly received written notice that River Plate want to sign one of their forwards this summer.

Arne Slot has made it clear he wants to improve the Reds in all areas, despite having won the Premier League title by some margin this season. Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are two other players who could yet leave the club.

But with Alexander Isak top of the wishlist, Liverpool may have now found a new way to help sign the Newcastle United striker and create room for his arrival too.

It's one in and one out at Liverpool with Alexander Isak still TOP of the wishlist

Liverpool desperately want to sign Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak (Image credit: Getty Images)

Isak isn't going to come cheap, and with a rumoured £150m price tag on his head, FSG will have to break the bank if Slot is to get his number one target this summer.

The Sweden international, ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now, has banged in 27 goals for the Magpies this term, but Liverpool may have a neat way they can help make room for his rumoured arrival later this year.

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot wants to sign a new centre forward this summer (Image credit: Alamy)

According to D Sports via X, Darwin Nunez has now been offered the chance to sign for Argentine giants River Plate, with salary expectations best described as having 'no impediment’.

Nunez, who was also previously linked with a move to Atletico Madrid, has failed to impress again this season on Merseyside and Slot now wants to bring in a new striker of his own to help his attack.

Liverpool's second-most expensive signing ever, the Uruguay international’s future beyond this season is likely to be away from Anfield, with Slot keeping cryptic when asked about the former Benfica man earlier this year.

"We don't talk about these things in public," Slot stated on enquiries about Nunez's transfer speculation. "He is the same player who scored two very important goals against Brentford.

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has been linked with a move away from Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It is the life of a number nine, like it is the life of a defender or goalkeeper. Sometimes you make a mistake but the good thing about being a number nine is that you are a hero more often.

"Once in a while, you miss a chance that everyone talks about. That is not a problem for me, but his reaction should have been a bit better afterwards.

"He was gutted because he felt the importance of that miss. He is a human being, but we have to learn to get better and better and better - and I hope next time he will act differently than he did."

In FourFourTwo's view, Nunez is best seeking a move away from Liverpool this summer, given he has tried to revive his career in the past two seasons. We feel a move to South America may benefit him.