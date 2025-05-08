Tottenham have a two-goal advantage to boast heading to Norway

Watch Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-finals of the Europa League on Thursday May 8, with all the details here on broadcasters, live streams, and how to watch online or on TV from anywhere.

Key information

• When is Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham? Thursday 8 May 2025

• What time does Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham kick off? 8.00pm BST / 3.00pm ET

• Where is Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham being played? Aspmyra Stadion, Bodo

• Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | Paramount+ (US)

• Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham FREE streams: RTE (Ireland)

• Watch Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Can I watch Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham for free?

You can watch Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham for free through Servus TV, the free Austrian broadcaster.

Servus TV operates in Germany as well as Austria, with free streaming on its website.

Geo-restrictions may apply. To get your usual coverage while abroad, you can use a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham from anywhere

What if you're away from home for Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market. Grab yourself a bargain...

Watch Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham: Live stream in the UK

TNT Sports has the rights to show Europa League matches this season in the UK, including the exclusive rights to Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night.

The game will be on TNT Sports 2 on TV and Discovery+ online, with coverage starting at 7pm for an hour of build-up.

Discovery+ subscriptions cost £30.99 a month, while you're looking at a similar monthly outlay to get TNT Sports on your TV package.

Watch Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham in the US

Fans in the US can watch a Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham live stream on Paramount+, which is the home of the Europa League in the US.

Watch Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham elsewhere in the world

Can I watch Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham in Australia?

Yes, fans in Australia can watch Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham on Stan Sport, which is the main European football rights holder.

First of all, you'll need a base subscription to the Stan streaming platform, where prices start from $12 a month, and from there you'll need to add the Stan Sport package, currently priced at $15 a month.

Can I watch Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham in New Zealand?

You can watch Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham in New Zealand, with DAZN New Zealand showing the big Europa Clash clash.

Subscriptions to DAZN start at $14.99 a month on a 12-month rolling contract, or $29.99 for a flexible monthly plan.

Can I watch Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham in Canada?

Similarly to New Zealand, there will be a Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham live stream on DAZN on Wednesday. Subscriptions cost $34.99 on a monthly basis.

