Quiz! Can you name every club to have ever reached a UEFA competition final?

How many can you name?

Another football quiz from FourFourTwo to brighten your day – can you name every club to have ever reached a UEFA final?

There's a host of European giants in this quiz… but how well do you know some of the minnows who have made it to the biggest stage of UEFA's various competitions?

There's clubs who have played in the Champions League/European Cup finals, Europa League finals, Conference League finals, and even Cup Winners Cup finals.

QUIZ Can you guess 50 correct answers in FFT's Big Champions League Quiz?

We've listed them out by how many finals they've played in throughout their history - even telling you how many of each competition.

They range from one club who have reached an obscene 22 finals, to over 40 clubs who have reached just one UEFA final.

But that's enough from us. 15 minutes on the clock, 100 clubs to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

