Liverpool want to sign Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City.

De Bruyne, 33, will leave the Etihad Stadium this summer, ending a 10-year stay in England, having won six Premier League titles and the Champions League along the way.

Arne Slot's men have been linked with a surprise move for the Belgium international who would command a sizeable chunk of their wage bill, with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk both signing new deals at Anfield in recent weeks.

Rumours of a move to the USA or Saudi Arabia have quickly quietened for De Bruyne, who at 33 still feels he has plenty left to give in Europe. Pep Guardiola will be sad to see the former Chelsea man leave the club after all he has done for the Cityzens in recent years.

But could another spell in the Premier League, yet away from Manchester, appeal to De Bruyne, who is ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League midfielders of all time?

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims that De Bruyne has an offer from Liverpool ready and waiting, although the Liverpool Echo say that is not the case, as the experienced midfielder continues to weigh up his options.

Napoli are also said to be hot on his heels as they wish to sign him upon his contract expiry at Manchester City, with former Premier League stars Scott McTominay, Billy Gilmour and Romelu Lukaku all currently playing for Antonio Conte's side.

Despite his childhood support for the Reds, De Bruyne's strong bond with City after a decade's service could serve as a significant block to any potential switch, with Liverpool clinching a 20th top-flight title this season.

"It came as a bit of a shock," said De Bruyne when asked about his impending exit at City.

"I'm open for anything [including staying in the Premier League]. I have to look at the whole picture, sporting, the family, everything together, what makes the most sense for my family. I know I can play at a good level. I have to make that decision once I really know more [of the offers]."

In FourFourTwo's view, De Bruyne's move to Liverpool makes geographically sense given his family would therefore not have to relocate.

However, with the Reds splashing cash on new deal for Salah and Van Dijk already this year, we cannot see this one happening any time soon.

Manchester City face Southampton this weekend in the Premier League, whilst Liverpool host Arsenal at Anfield.