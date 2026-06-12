Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction as co-hosts take centre stage on second day of World Cup

Jesse Marsch will be hoping to lead Canada to their first-ever win at a men's World Cup

With the first day of the World Cup now in the books with victories for Mexico and South Korea, attention will turn to the northernmost of the three co-hosts.

Canada will welcome Bosnia and Herzegovina to Toronto for the first game of Group B, with kick off set for 3pm local time (8pm UK time).

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides, with both nations bidding to make it out of the group stage of a men's World Cup for the first time in their history in their current form.

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction

Canada will be desperate to follow Mexico's lead by getting off to a winning start - but may have to deal with a doubt around one of their star players.

Ismael Kone missed training on Wednesday amid reports that he had a high fever, and would be a big miss for Jesse Marsch if he is unable to start in central midfield.

Ismael Kone is a doubt for Canada (Image credit: Getty Images)

That would be just the latest of Canada's availability problems, with Marcelo Flores already out of the squad and Alphonso Davies coming into the tournament carrying an injury that is likely to rule him out of this game at the least.

That gives Canada some problems to solve as they look to earn their first ever point at a men's World Cup: their only previous appearances were in 1986 and 2022, and they lost all three group games at both tournaments.

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Canada warmed up for the competition with a 2-0 win over Uzbekistan and a 1-1 draw against the Republic of Ireland.

Bosnia and Herzegovina will meanwhile come into the tournament full of beans after pulling off a shock victory over Italy in the UEFA play-offs to make it to their second World Cup, having previously appeared in 2014.

40-year-old Edin Dzeko's late equaliser against Wales in the semi-finals helped them get to that game, with Haris Tabakovic providing a leveller against Italy that took the game to a penalty shootout.

Edin Dezko is still going strong at 40 years old (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nonetheless, Bosnia and Herzegovina are still broadly unfancied for this game.

Canada currently rank 30th in the FIFA World Rankings, with the Bosnians down in 64th. Throw in home advantage, and Canada are held as the favourites to win this one with the bookies.