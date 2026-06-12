Who is the referee for Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina?

Bosnia and Herzegovina effectively have an away game for their opener

After Mexico took the spotlight on Thursday, it is Canada's turn to introduce themselves as World Cup hosts on Friday.

The co-hosts will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina at BMO Field in Toronto, with kick-off set for 3pm local time (8pm UK time).

The officials have been confirmed for Canada's opener - and there's a familiar face holding the whistle.

The referee for Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Facundo Tello will need little introduction having previously officiated at the 2022 World Cup and at Euro 2024.

The latter was a tad unusual, given that Tello is not European at all: he and his assistants hail from Argentina.

Facundo Tello refereed at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

44-year-old Tello has been officiating in the Argentine top flight for over a decade, most infamously taking charge of a Champions Trophy final between Boca Juniors and Racing Club in which he showed ten red cards.

That does seem to be something of an aberration, to be fair. So far this season, Tello has taken charge of 14 games in all competitions and shown just two red cards (0.14 per game), one of which was for a second bookable offence. That is on top of 67 yellow cards, or 4.78 per game.