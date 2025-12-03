Uzbekistan World Cup 2026 squad: Fabio Cannavaro's latest selection ahead of the World Cup draw

The Uzbekistan World Cup 2026 squad are history-makers as the nation's first ever side to qualify.

Across their two rounds of World Cup 2026 qualification they only lost once, and qualified quite comfortably in their group in the third round.

They’ll play in the second FIFA series in 2026 ahead of the World Cup, where they will be a host of the event.

Uzbekistan will debut as an independent nation at the 2026 World Cup having previously been part of the Soviet Union.

Most of their squad plays their football in the country, with a few exceptions, including Abdukodir Khusanov who plays for Manchester City in the Premier League.

They have a big name manager in the shape of Fabio Cannavaro, and will be hoping his World Cup-winning experience with Italy will inspire their side 20 years on. His performance against Germany in that tournament is ranked at no.33 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest individual performances of all time.

Their qualification for the 2026 World Cup saw them become the first central Asian team to qualify for the tournament as well as the third former Soviet Union state after Russia and Ukraine.

Squad

Uzbekistan's World Cup 2026 squad: The latest selection

GK: Vladimir Nazarov (Pakhtakor)

GK: Abduvohid Nematov (Nasaf)

GK: Botirali Ergashev (Neftchi)

DF: Abdukodir Khusanov (Manchester City)

DF: Khojiakbar Alijonov (Pakhtakor)

DF: Farrukh Sayfiev (Neftchi)

DF: Rustam Ashurmatov (Esteghlal)

DF: Sherzod Nasrullaev (Nasaf)

DF: Umar Eshmurodov (Nasaf)

DF: Abdulla Abdullaev (Dibba)

DF: Husniddin Aliqulov (Caykur Rizespor)

DF: Mukhammadkodir Khamraliev (Pakhtakor)

MF: Akmal Mozgovoy (Baniyas)

MF: Otabek Shukurov (Baniyas)

MF: Jamshid Iskanderov (Neftchi)

MF: Odiljon Hamrobekov (Tractor)

MF: Azizjon Ganiev (Al Bataeh)

MF: Oston Urunov (Persepolis)

MF: Dostonbek Khamdamov (Pakhtakor)

MF: Azizbek Turgunboev (Pakhtakor)

MF: Khojimat Erkinov (Pakhtakor)

MF: Ruslanbek Jiyanov (Navbahor)

MF: Sardorbek Bakhromov (Nasaf)

FW: Eldor Shomurodov (Istanbul Basaksehir) (captain)

FW: Igor Sergeev (Pakhtakor)

FW: Khusayin Norchaev (Nasaf)

Fixtures and results

November 18: Iran 0–0 Uzbekistan (3–4 p), Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain, United Arab Emirates

November 14: Uzbekistan 2–0 Egypt, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain, United Arab Emirates

October 13: Uzbekistan 1–2 Uruguay, Hang Jebat Stadium, Malacca City, Malaysia

October 9: Uzbekistan 2–0 Kuwait, Olympic City Stadium, Tashkent, Uzbekistan

September 8: Uzbekistan 1–0 Iran (a.e.t.), Olympic City Stadium, Tashkent, Uzbekistan

September 5: Uzbekistan 4–0 Kyrgyzstan, Olympic City Stadium, Tashkent, Uzbekistan

September 2: Turkmenistan 1–2 Uzbekistan, Olympic City Stadium, Tashkent, Uzbekistan

August 30: Uzbekistan 1–1 Oman, Olympic City Stadium, Tashkent, Uzbekistan

June 10: Uzbekistan 3–0 Qatar, Milliy Stadium, Tashkent, Uzbekistan

June 5: United Arab Emirates 0–0 Uzbekistan, Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

March 25: Iran 2–2 Uzbekistan, Azadi Stadium, Tehran, Iran

March 20: Uzbekistan 1–0 Kyrgyzstan, Milliy Stadium, Tashkent, Uzbekistan

January 27: Uzbekistan 0–0 Jordan, Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Manager

Who is Uzbekistan's manager?

Fabio Cannavaro holds the World Cup aloft following Italy's victory over France in the 2006 final (Image credit: Alamy)

Ballon d’Or winner Fabio Cannavaro will take charge of Uzbekistan at their first ever World Cup.

His previous managerial experience includes spells in China, Saudi Arabia and Italy, none of which have been that successful.

This is second spell in charge of a national team, having taken charge of China for two games whilst also in charge of Chinese club side Guangzhou.

Star player

Who is Uzbekistan's star player?

Abdukodir Khusanov in action for Manchester City against Chelsea in January 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Attack wins games, defence wins titles. Whilst Uzbekistan are unlikely to win the World Cup, going far in the tournament will rely on a strong defence and tying in games, allowing the strikers to try and grab a late goal.

Abdukodir Khusanov of Manchester City will be vital in allowing that to happen. He made the move to the Premier League in January 2025 after just 18 months at Ligue 1 side Lens.

Under Pep Guardiola’s tutelage he will gain valuable experience which could greatly benefit his nation in their first ever World Cup.