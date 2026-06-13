What is the ‘mistaken identity’ rule that debuted during USA vs Paraguay?

The 'mistaken identity' rule was debuted during USA vs Paraguay at the World Cup 2026, but what is it?

During USA’s opening fixture of the World Cup 2026, the co-hosts became the beneficiaries of a new rule that has now been debuted at the tournament.

Facing off against Paraguay, the USMNT scored three goals in the first half during a seemingly endless wave of American attacks.

Ten minutes into the second half, fortune favoured the USA once more, this time not through a goal, but through the use of a long-awaited ‘mistaken identity’ ruling — but what is that?

The ‘mistaken identity’ yellow card reversal rule, debuted during USA vs Paraguay at the World Cup 2026

USA's Tim Ream seemingly delivered a crunching tackle on Paraguay forward Miguel Almiron, sending the latter crashing to the ground.

It appeared that Ream clattered into Almiron’s body without touching the ball, causing the USMNT captain to receive a yellow card… until the World Cup debuted its new rule.

Tim Ream was the beneficiary of the 'mistaken identity' rule during a clash with Miguel Almiron. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The ‘mistaken identity’ rule allows a yellow card to be overturned through a VAR check, which resulted in Almiron instead receiving a booking for simulation.

The technology intervened, prompting referee Danny Makkelie to visit the screen and see whether his initial decision was incorrect.

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After a period of deliberation, the Dutchman concluded that his ruling was the result of deception from Almiron, who simulated contact.

In turn, the ‘mistaken identity’ rule allowed Makkelie to overturn his decision, reversing Ream’s yellow card and giving it instead to Almiron.

This marked the first VAR intervention for mistaken identity at the World Cup, named ‘mistaken identity’ to describe when a player deceives the referee.