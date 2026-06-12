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USA vs Paraguay FREE live streams: Kick-off time, TV channels for World Cup 2026

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Christian Pulisic will look to fire USA to an opening win against Paraguay

Christian Pulisic of United States celebrates after scoring his team&#039;s second goal during the international friendly match between United States and Senegal at Bank of America Stadium
USA's star man Christian Pulisic (Image credit: Omar Vega/USSF/Getty Images)
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Watch USA vs Paraguay live streams at the World Cup from anywhere as the co-hosts begin their tournament against South American opposition.

USA vs Paraguay: key information

World Cup 2026 will be played primarily in the US, which will host for the second time. They enlisted Mauricio Pochettino to guide them in their quest, which begins at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium.

The Argentinian will get Group D underway against South American opposition in the form of Paraguay, featuring at their first World Cup since 2010.

USA will be desperate to start with a bang and three points would give them a great boost heading into the rest of the tournament.