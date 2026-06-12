USA vs Paraguay FREE live streams: Kick-off time, TV channels for World Cup 2026

Watch USA vs Paraguay live streams at the World Cup from anywhere as the co-hosts begin their tournament against South American opposition.

World Cup 2026 will be played primarily in the US, which will host for the second time. They enlisted Mauricio Pochettino to guide them in their quest, which begins at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium.

The Argentinian will get Group D underway against South American opposition in the form of Paraguay, featuring at their first World Cup since 2010.

USA will be desperate to start with a bang and three points would give them a great boost heading into the rest of the tournament.