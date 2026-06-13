Who is the referee for USA vs Paraguay?

The USMNT kick off their World Cup campaign against Paraguay this evening in Group D.

Group D’s opening fixture will be played this evening — USA vs Paraguay at the Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles.

USA, the tournament co-hosts, will look to start their World Cup campaign strongly against Paraguay, having previously beaten them 2-1 in a November 2025 friendly.

Paraguay head into this clash in slightly stronger form, claiming three wins from their last five games, while the USA prevailed in just two of their previous five — but who will be officiating?

The referee for USA’s opening World Cup fixture against Paraguay in Group D

Danny Makkelie will serve as the referee for USA vs Paraguay in tonight’s Group D opening fixture.

Dutchmen Hessel Steegstra and Jan De Vries will serve as assistant referees, while Japan’s Yusuke Araki will operate as the fourth official.

Dutch referee Danny Makkelie will take charge of USA vs Paraguay at the Los Angeles Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Makkelie has previous World Cup experience in the 2022 Qatar tournament, which Argentina went on to win against France.

The Dutchman served as the referee for two group stage matches, one of those being the eventual champion’s match against Poland, which ended 2-0 to the former.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He also officiated Spain vs Germany in Group E, which culminated in a 1-1 stalemate with goals courtesy of Alvaro Morata and Niclas Fullkrug.

Lionel Messi scored four penalties en-route to his historic World Cup victory with Argentina, including a 23rd minute spot-kick in the final against France.

He also tallied 10 goal involvements in Qatar, the joint most at the World Cup alongside Kylian Mbappe.