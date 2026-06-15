What's the walk-out song at World Cup 2026?

Sports fans might have picked up on a distinguishing addition to World Cup 2026.

This summer's World Cup is bigger than ever before with 48 teams and 104 games to enjoy but it's not just the on-field action which has enjoyed an notable upgrade.

FIFA previously attempted to stage individual player walk-outs at their expanded Club World Cup last year but opted for a change in approach for the flagship tournament.

World Cup games now have an official soundtrack

All 26 players from each squad involved in a match now make their way onto the pitch instead of just the starting 11, complete with some very distinctive entrance music.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino outlined the reason for the new-look format ahead of the World Cup's start, claiming it creates a more inclusive and immersive experience.

The World Cup has already enjoyed some memorable moments (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Having all players and referees face each other in the centre circle during the national anthems will create a moment of unity, pride and emotion that truly belongs to the teams and to everyone in the stadium," he explained.

Competing nations also enter the arena to the sound of 'Sirius', a 1982 single by The Alan Parsons Project which rose to prominence with one of the tournament's co-hosts.

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The two-minute instrumental by the British rock band became popularised in the United States after it became the Chicago Bulls' signature entrance music since 1984.

Long-serving Bulls announcer Tommy Edwards chose the song after hearing it at a movie theatre and felt it was a perfect addition to introduce the NBA team's players.

Its implementation coincided with the rookie season of a certain Michael Jordan and became his signature sound as the team embarked on an historic championship run.

Fans are flocking to the United States, Mexico and Canada (Image credit: Getty Images)

Led by three Hall of Famers in Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman, the Bull produced a golden era to win six NBA championships between 1991 and 1998.

FIFA have not given an official reason for using 'Sirius' but there is an obvious link with the World Cup and its previous staging in North America in the summer of 1994.

With its atmospheric build-up and nostalgic feel, there are possibly few better songs to build up to what is undoubtedly one of the great sporting occasions.