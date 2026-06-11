26 reasons why World Cup 2026 will be historic

History will be made in North America this summer, at least 26 times!

Strap yourselves in, everybody, we're not going to forget this tournament quickly...

1. More teams!

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw took place at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in December (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yes, we always said 32-team World Cups simply weren't massive enough – thankfully, FIFA overlord Gianni Infantino and his pals have obliged and given us 48. Hooray! Italy still didn't make it...

2. More games!

(Image credit: Future)

The 2022 World Cup had 64 matches – this time there are 104, running from June 11 to July 19. Some days have six games – hours and hours of football, each more climactic than the last. You're going to need a wall chart!

3. Three hosts!

U.S. President Donald Trump, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw (Image credit: Getty Images)

Japan and South Korea were co-hosts in 2002, but we've never had three countries divvy up the burden. USA (78 matches) and Mexico (13 matches) have hosted World Cups before, but it's a first time for Canada (13 matches).

4. Crazy distances!

It's the first time the tournament has been spread over an entire continent (Image credit: Getty Images)

Every stadium at Qatar 2022 was within 34 miles of each other. This time, it's the most spread-out World Cup ever – there are 2,800 miles between