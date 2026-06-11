26 reasons why World Cup 2026 will be historic
Six-foot eagles, warmongering Peace Prize winners and Lady Gaga on pens? It could be quite the summer…
Strap yourselves in, everybody, we're not going to forget this tournament quickly...
1. More teams!
Yes, we always said 32-team World Cups simply weren't massive enough – thankfully, FIFA overlord Gianni Infantino and his pals have obliged and given us 48. Hooray! Italy still didn't make it...
2. More games!
The 2022 World Cup had 64 matches – this time there are 104, running from June 11 to July 19. Some days have six games – hours and hours of football, each more climactic than the last. You're going to need a wall chart!
3. Three hosts!
Japan and South Korea were co-hosts in 2002, but we've never had three countries divvy up the burden. USA (78 matches) and Mexico (13 matches) have hosted World Cups before, but it's a first time for Canada (13 matches).
4. Crazy distances!
Every stadium at Qatar 2022 was within 34 miles of each other. This time, it's the most spread-out World Cup ever – there are 2,800 miles between