World Cup 2026: The BBC's presenters, pundits, commentators and reporters in full

With World Cup 2026 fast-approaching, the BBC have unveiled their team for the tournament.

Not only will 54 matches from World Cup 2026 be broadcast on the Beeb's terrestrial television channels, you can catch all the action on iPlayer, 5 Live, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website and the app – along with World Cup coverage across YouTube, TikTok and social channels, including live match streaming, alternative second screen watch-alongs and instant post-match reaction.

It promises to be the biggest tournament ever – and it's got the talent to match…

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Presenters

Kelly Cates

Kelly Cates

This will be Kelly Cates' first World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cates will be presenting her first tournament on the BBC, after her maiden season as a Match of the Day host.



The 50-year-old is the daughter of Kenny Dalglish and is best-known by Premier League fans as a presenter on Sky Sports.

Mark Chapman

Mark Chapman

Mark Chapman is a BBC stalwart (Image credit: Getty Images)

BBC stalwart Chapman will continue his role as a presenter for the World Cup.



Chappers was a Radio 1 presenter back in the day and still lends his voice to 5 Live's sports coverage, but has stepped up to become a lead presenter for the Beeb following Gary Lineker's exit.

Gabby Logan

Gabby Logan

Gabby Logan is a hugely recognisable face (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most experienced presenters in BBC’s lineup, Logan will be a familiar face for football fans.



A former gymnast, 2026 marks 30 years since the Leeds-born presenter first appeared on Sky Sports: she's been part of the furniture on the BBC for the last few tournaments and has been a lead presenter on Match of the Day this season, too.

Alex Scott

Alex Scott

Alex Scott has been a revelation on the BBC (Image credit: Mike Egerton)

Former Arsenal player Scott has made a seamless transition into the world of television presenting.



The Champions League winner became the first woman to present Football Focus and has been hailed for her punditry, along with presenting skills, which have also been showcased on Sky Sports and the BBC's 2020 Olympic Games coverage.