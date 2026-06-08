How to listen to the 2026 World Cup on BBC Radio 5 Live from anywhere in the world

You can listen to the 2026 World Cup on BBC Radio 5 Live

The 2026 World Cup promises to be the biggest-ever edition of the tournament, with 48 teams contesting 104 matches across the USA, Mexico and Canada. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to listen to the tournament from anywhere in the world.

How to listen to the 2026 World Cup: key information Dates: Thursday, 11 June-Sunday 19 July 2026

Thursday, 11 June-Sunday 19 July 2026 Listen live (UK): BBC Radio 5 Live, talkSPORT

BBC Radio 5 Live, talkSPORT Listen from anywhere: Unlock radio with NortonVPN

With up to six games per day due to the time difference, it is more important than ever to have a reliable and informative set of voices to guide you through the World Cup.

The good news is that BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will be broadcasting live from North America, with all the commentary and expert analysis you need to stay up to date with the big stories.

BBC Radio 5 Live will bring listeners 92 live commentaries and coverage of all 104 matches, with the action presented by Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman and Steve Crossman. Commentary is led by John Murray, Ian Dennis, Alistair Bruce Ball, Vicki Sparks and Jonathan Pearce, while the team of co-commentators and analysts include Chris Sutton, Dion Dublin, Paul Robinson, Pat Nevin, Rachel Corsie and Conor Coady. Well-known names from the world of football such as Olivier Giroud, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thomas Frank and Gael Clichy will also join the team.

talkSPORT also boasts a team stacked with household names and will be broadcasting all 104 matches live. Every England game will be led by Adrian Durham, Stuart Pearce and Jim Proudfoot, with Faye Carruthers reporting from the camp as Three Lions correspondent. The commentary team includes legendary former players including Martin Keown, Tony Cascarino and Tash Dowie, while expert analysis will come from the likes of David Moyes, Fabian Hurzeler, Kyle Walker, Emmanuel Petit, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Brad Friedel.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to listen to the 2026 World Cup from anywhere in the world.

How to listen to the 2026 World Cup on the BBC

(Image credit: BBC)

There are several different ways to listen to BBC Radio 5 Live's 2026 World Cup coverage. A digital radio is, of course, one option, but if you don’t have one, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website, and the BBC Sport app (iOS/Android) are also available.

Programming will go out on BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

To listen, you will need a BBC account — register here.

And if you miss any of the action, you will be able to listen to a range of podcasts including the Football Daily, which comes out every day, and The Wayne Rooney Show , released twice a week.

How to listen to the 2026 World Cup on talkSPORT

(Image credit: TalkSPORT)

You can listen to talkSPORT's 2026 World Cup coverage through several platforms, including the talkSPORT web player and the talkSPORT website, while you can also get the talkSPORT app (iOS/Google Play).

Programming will go out on talkSPORT and talkSPORT 2.

To listen, you will need an account - register here.

There are also several talkSPORT podcasts, including World Cup Daily and How To Win The World Cup, which goes out twice a week.

How to unblock the 2026 World Cup on the BBC and talkSPORT with a VPN

If you're outside the UK at the moment and blocked from listening to BBC Sounds or talkSPORT, you can still access the app thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for listeners away for work or on vacation wanting a taste of home.

We recommend Norton VPN: