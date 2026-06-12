Who are the BBC commentators, pundits and presenters for Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina?

Olivier Giroud makes his punditry debut on the BBC

The BBC commentators, pundits and presenters for Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina have been revealed

World Cup 2026 begins for another of the co-hosts, as Jesse Marsch's Canada play their first clash of the tournament at BMO Field, in which will be a momentous occasion for a country who have never hosted a match at the competition before.

Bosnia & Herzegovina await, with the game set to be broadcast on the BBC.

The BBC have the right to Canada's first game of the tournament, in the company of Match of the Day host, Gabby Logan.

Logan has been a permanent host of MOTD since last season and is an experienced face when it comes to World Cup coverage.

Gabby Logan is presenting the coverage (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two heroes of recent Premier League sides are in the company of Logan for this one.

Firstly, BBC regular and Sky Sports personality Micah Richards will be an expert for the fixture.

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Richards never did play in a World Cup, but enjoyed a successful career, particularly with Manchester City, along with going to the 2012 Olympics with Team GB.

Richards will be sat next to a renowned centre-forward on the punditry couch, as Olivier Giroud graces the BBC for his first tournament as a pundit.

Micah Richards is a BBC regular (Image credit: Getty Images)

Giroud is best known as France's all-time scorer, a record that he broke at World Cup 2022.

Kick-off is at 8pm UK time.