Who are the BBC commentators, pundits and presenters for USA vs Paraguay?

USA's clash against Paraguay will be broadcast this evening at 2AM by the BBC, with its line-up of commentators, pundits and presenters now revealed.

The BBC commentators, pundits and presenters for USA vs Paraguay have been revealed.

USA will face off against Paraguay in Group D’s opening World Cup fixture, with the pair having previously played in a November 2025 friendly — ending 2-1 to USA.

Goals arrived through Folarin Balogun and Giovanni Reyna for Mauricio Pochettino’s men, and through Alex Arce for their Paraguayan opponents, and their latest clash will be broadcast by the BBC this evening.

The game will kick off at 2AM BST, with British viewers able to watch the BBC broadcast presented by Mark Chapman.

Chapman is one of BBC’s most renowned and recognised presenters, and will cover USA vs Paraguay on BBC One and BBC Red Button.

Mark Chapman will present tonight's USA vs Paraguay showdown. (Image credit: BBC)

Ashley Williams and Steph Houghton will join Chapman as pundits for the broadcast, as Mauricio Pochettino’s men look to live up to Donald Trump’s World Cup assessment.

Ashley Williams, ex-Wales international and Everton player, never played in the World Cup, scoring an own goal against Germany in the 2010 World Cup qualifying.

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However, he enjoyed a prolonged international career with Wales, captaining his nation and receiving 86 caps in the process, alongside two goals.

Steph Houghton enjoyed a similarly prolonged international career, receiving 121 England caps and also captaining her nation.