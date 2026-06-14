Yael Falcon is taking charge of Sweden's first game of World Cup 2026, against Tunisia

So, who is the referee for Sweden vs Tunisia?

The Group F pair are set to meet at World Cup 2026 in Guadalupe, Mexico – with the Swedes looking to make amends for missing out on the tournament in 2022.

An attacking twosome of Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres probably make them the favourites here, but who’s taking charge of the match?

The referee for Sweden vs Tunisia at World Cup 2026

Argentinian whistle enthusiast Yael Falcon is in the centre for this one, having climbed the officiating ranks in his home nation.

Last month he took charge of the Primera Division final between River Plate and Belgrano.

Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak will hope dominate against Tunisia (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the international scene has taken charge of games in World Cup qualifiers, and the most recent Copa America.

He’s one third of an Argentina trio, with Maximiliano Del Yesso and Facundo Rodriguez running the line on this occasion.

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The fourth official here will be Juan Gabriel Calderon from Costa Rica, who has officiated games in the CONCACAF Gold Cup and various international qualification matches.

News that he was going to be a central referee in this tournament made him the first such Costa Rican ref since the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan.

The reserve assistant referee is fellow Costa Rican Juan Carlos Mora.

Juan Gabriel Calderon is the fourth official for this one (Image credit: Getty Images)

Watching from afar is Video Assistant Referee Juan Lara, who hails from Chile.

His main assistant will be Uruguayan official Antonio Garcia.

Support to that pair will be offered by Hernan Mastrangelo, who has been FIFA listed since 2023 and has worked on the Copa Libertadores final and the 2025