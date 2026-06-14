Who scored Scotland's last World Cup goal?

Scotland's World Cup campaign will get under way against Haiti as they round out the first day of action in Group C.

It's been a very long wait for the Scots to appear on this stage, with their last appearance at a World Cup coming back in 1998.

So as they prepare to renew their acquaintance with a couple of familiar foes in the shape of Brazil and Morocco, you may be scratching your head trying to remember who was the last player to score a World Cup goal for Scotland.

Scotland's last World Cup goalscorer

Of course, Scotland have played at a World Cup since 1998: they appeared at the 2019 women's edition of the tournament and were drawn in the group of death alongside England, Japan and Argentina.

They were already eliminated going into their final game against Argentina, but were on course to make a statement as they went 3-0 up - with Chelsea's Erin Cuthbert scoring the last of those three goals before the South Americans stunned them by fighting back to a 3-3 draw.

Erin Cuthbert scored Scotland's third goal against Argentina in 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're looking for the last men's goalscorer, though...then yes, we are of course going back to 1998.

Scotland finished that campaign by losing 3-0 to Morocco - not that it would have mattered anyway in the end thanks to Norway simultaneously claiming a shock win over Brazil to go insurmountably clear in second place.

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But the Scots had drawn 1-1 with Norway in the previous game, with Havard Flo opening the scoring moments into the second half.

Craig Burley levelled things up 20 minutes later, racing onto David Weir's long ball from inside his own half and lobbing an indecisive Frode Grodas.

Coming into the 2026 World Cup, that remains the last goal Scotland men have scored at a World Cup.

Craig Burley equalised for Scotland against Norway (Image credit: Getty Images)

After facing Haiti on Sunday night in the Boston area, Scotland will turn their attention to facing Morocco and Brazil once agai