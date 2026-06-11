Scotland injury news latest as Scott McTominay misses training before World Cup opener

Steve Clarke has led Scotland to their first World Cup since 1998, and their Group C campaign will get underway against Haiti in Massachusetts on Saturday (local time), 2am UK time.

World Cup 2026 will have a strangely familiar feel for Scotland supporters of a certain vintage. Brazil and Morocco were in their group in France in 1998, but this time around it's Haiti rather than Norway that completes the quartet.

As the opening group stage fixtures approach, Scotland's staff will be keeping a close eye on the fitness and readiness of the players aiming to step out in front of the Tartan Army at Gillette Stadium.

Latest Scotland injury news

Scott McTominay missed training on Thursday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scotland lost midfielder Billy Gilmour to injury before arriving at their World Cup base in North Carolina, but there are no major new injury concerns in advance of the opening fixture.

Two players missed training in the Charlotte suburbs on Thursday, but neither Scott McTominay nor Scott McKenna is believed to be a serious doubt for Saturday's meeting with Haiti.

"[McTominay] was conspicuous by his absence at the Atrium Heath Training Centre in Charlotte, North Carolina after going down with a stomach complaint," reports STV.

"Dinamo Zagreb defender Scott McKenna was another absentee as he nursed a knock. However, both men are expected to be fit as the Scots get their Group C campaign under way in Boston."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With a full complement of 26 available, Clarke is targeting three vital points against Haiti, who are appearing at their first World Cup since 1974. The 48-team format gives Scotland a tantalising opportunity for a first trip beyond the group stage, but failing to win their first game would be a body blow to their hopes.

Haiti boss Sebastien Migne has called up Colorado Springs Switchbacks defender Garven Metusala, who replaced injured midfielder Leverton Pierre on the eve of World Cup 2026.

The 28-year-old Portuguese second-tier player misses the World Cup after sustaining an injury to his right adductor.