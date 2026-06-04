Scotland's World Cup 2026 fixtures: Dates, kick-off times and group stage schedule

Scotland's spectacular 4-2 win over Denmark in their final qualifier at Hampden Park confirmed their place at a ninth World Cup, their first since 1998.

World Cup 2026 marks the return of Scotland to the global stage after a 28-year absence. Their dramatic win over the Danes saw them qualify as the top team in Group C above Denmark, Greece and Belarus, avoiding the need for a play-off.

Manager Steve Clarke has been in charge for seven years and Scotland, by hook or by crook, have become major tournament regulars on his watch.

Clarke's first target in June is clear: Scotland have never progressed beyond the group stage of the World Cup and it's the minimum expectation at a 48-team tournament in which third place in the group might be enough to achieve it.

Scotland have won four of their 23 matches at previous World Cups, most recently against Sweden in the group stage in 1990.

Group C Fixtures

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Round Fixture UK Kick-Off Time (BST) Sunday 14 June Group Stage Haiti vs Scotland 2:00am Friday 19 June Group Stage Scotland vs Morocco 11:00pm Wednesday 24 June Group Stage Scotland vs Brazil 11:00pm

Scotland were drawn against Brazil in that tournament and again at World Cup 1998, the last time they qualified for the World Cup. Sure enough, they'll face the competition's most successful nation again at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium this time around.

Just like 1998, Scotland and Brazil will be joined in their group by Morocco, who beat Craig Brown's team 3-0 in France 28 years ago. Three and a half years after becoming Africa's first World Cup semi-finalists, Morocco will take on Scotland at Gillette Stadium.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Group C will be completed by Haiti, Scotland's first World Cup 2026 opponents. Haiti lost all three matches in their only previous World Cup appearance in 1974, another tournament that threw Scotland and Brazil together.

John McGinn celebrating at Hampden (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scotland's final World Cup 2026 Squad

GK: Angus Gunn (Nottingham Forest)

GK: Liam Kelly (Rangers)

GK: Craig Gordon (Heart of Midlothian)

DF: Aaron Hickey (Brentford)

DF: Andy Robertson (Liverpool)

DF: Grant Hanley (Hibernian)

DF: Kieran Tierney (Celtic)

DF: Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq)

DF: John Souttar (Rangers)

DF: Dominic Hyam (Wrexham)

DF: Nathan Patterson (Everton)

DF: Anthony Ralston (Celtic)

DF: Scott McKenna (Dinamo Zagreb)

MF: Scott McTominay (Napoli)

MF: John McGinn (Aston Villa)

MF: Tyler Fletcher (Manchester United)

MF: Ryan Christie (Bournemouth)

MF: Ben Gannon-Doak (Bournemouth)

MF: Lewis Ferguson (Bologna)

MF: Kenny McLean (Norwich City)

MF: Findlay Curtis (Rangers)

FW: Lyndon Dykes (Charlton Athletic)

FW: Che Adams (Torino)

FW: Ross Stewart (Southampton)

FW: George Hirst (Ipswich Town)

FW: Lawrence Shankland (Rangers)

Clarke has at his disposal some of the finest Scottish footballers for decades.

Andy Robertson has a change of clubs to contend with this summer but will lead Scotland as captain with characteristic gusto and is backed up by an experienced group of leaders playing at the highest level.