Scotland World Cup 2026 squad: Steve Clarke's latest selection ahead of the World Cup draw

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 18: Scotland's John McGinn celebrates at full time during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier between Scotland and Denmark at Hampden Park, on November 18, 2025, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey/SNS Group via Getty Images)

THe Scotland World Cup 2026 squad is shaping up, with the Tartan Army on their way to their first World Cup of the century.

The Tartan Army dramatically beat Denmark to win their group and book their place at World Cup 2026, in Canada, Mexico and the United States next summer.

They go into the draw in pot three, meaning they will likely be handed a tough set of opponents in their group stage.

That night at Hampden Park will go down in history,

After Scott McTominay’s unbelievable overhead kick in the third minute, it would have been heartbreaking for them to not secure passage to the tournament, but they battled against a resilient Denmar,k who made their life tough, even with 10 men.

Eventually Kieran Tirenay ensured they would be on the plane to the World Cup next summer with an unbelievable strike in the 93rd minute. Kenny McLean’s halfway line strike sealed the deal.

Whilst their squad has been relatively settled in qualification, several players may make late surges to be included in the squad. Harvey Barnes, who has previously pledged allegiance to England, is still eligible to play for Scotland and may be under consideration should his recent form continue.

Squad

Scotland World Cup 2026 squad: The latest selection

GK: Craig Gordon (Heart of Midlothian)

GK: Liam Kelly (Rangers)

GK: Scott Bain (Falkirk)

DF: Aaron Hickey (Brentford)

DF: Andy Robertson (Liverpool) (captain)

DF: Grant Hanley (Hibernian)

DF: Kieran Tierney (Celtic)

DF: Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq)

DF: John Souttar (Rangers)

DF: Scott McKenna (Dinamo Zagreb)

DF: Anthony Ralston (Celtic)

DF: Josh Doig (Sassuolo)

MF: Scott McTominay (Napoli)

MF: John McGinn (Aston Villa)

MF: Andy Irving (West Ham United)

MF: Ryan Christie (Bournemouth)

MF: Connor Barron (Rangers)

MF: Ben Gannon-Doak (Bournemouth)

MF: Lewis Ferguson (Bologna)

MF: Kenny McLean (Norwich City)

FW: Lyndon Dykes (Birmingham City)

FW: Che Adams (Torino)

FW: George Hirst (Ipswich Town)

FW: Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian)

Fixtures and results

November 18: Scotland 4–2 Denmark, Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland

November 15: Greece 3–2 Scotland, Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus, Greece

October 12: Scotland 2–1 Belarus, Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland

October 9: Scotland 3–1 Greece, Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland

September 8: Belarus 0–2 Scotland, ZTE Arena, Zalaegerszeg, Hungary

September 5: Denmark 0–0 Scotland, Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark

June 9: Liechtenstein 0–4 Scotland, Rheinpark Stadion, Vaduz, Liechtenstein

June 6: Scotland 1–3 Iceland, Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland

March 23: Scotland 0–3 Greece, Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland

March 20: Greece 1–0 Scotland, Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus, Greece

Manager

Who is Scotland's manager?

Steve Clarke, Scotland manager (Image credit: PA Images)

Steve Clarke’s 74 games in charge of Scotland means he has taken charge of the most matches ever as manager of the national team.

In that period he has led them to three major tournaments, including two European Championships and a World Cup.

Clarke’s coaching career started at Newcastle but took off at Chelsea, where he was assistant under Jose Mourinho as they won two Premier Leagues, an FA Cup and an EFL Cup.

Star player

Who is Scotland's star player?

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 18: Scott McTominay of Scotland scores a goal to make it 1-0 during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Scotland and Denmark at Hampden Park on November 18, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since leaving Manchester United for Napoli, Scott McTominay has completely transformed.

At Old Trafford it was unclear where his best position was, but Antonio Conte immediately knew where to utilise his skillset, playing him just behind the striker as a box crashing midfielder.

Since then, he hasn’t looked back, scoring crucial goals for club and country, including two acrobatic efforts which helped secure the Serie A title and set Scotland on their way for World Cup qualification. He is currently ranked at no.9 in FourFourTwo's list of the best attacking midfielders in the world right now.