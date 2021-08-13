Girl power! Gazprom Football for Friendship champions equality on and off the football pitch

One of the key things about the Gazprom Football for Friendship programme is that no matter who you are, where you are from, everyone is equal.

Whatever the activity - from football to journalism - girls, boys and children with disabilities are given the same opportunities and respected for their talent.

As part of the F4F programme there are boys teams, girls teams, and mixed teams and it doesn't matter who you play for, you get the same opportunities all over the world from.

And that is the case for 12-year old Asia Gallina Sainz who represents Cuba.

(Image credit: F4F)

She said: “The programme is a great opportunity for boys and girls to learn soccer. When I started to play soccer, I was really bad. But my team AS Roma Havana Academy taught me different strategies to improve my skills. Now I can take the ball away from most of my team and I am learning some challenging tricks that I will use in future matches. I got to hear so many different and inspiring stories about everyone in my F4F team and through the social media about others. Every story was really amazing and it was awesome to hear how they decided to play soccer. Some kids were inspired by Young Players and others just had the courage to try something new. I was the only girl in my F4F team (Black-Footed Cats) and everyone respected each other equally. When a teammate had done something wrong everyone would just encourage him to do better next time. I also think that through the F4F it is much clearer that football is not only for boys, but also for girls.”

(Image credit: F4F)

And that support and respect amongst girls and boys happens all over the world, 15-year-old Eta Moriah Ako from Cameroon enjoys playing for the Dream Soccer Academy in the girls team but says the boys at the club are very supportive. As part of the Gazprom Football for Friendship programme, Eta is part of the Young Journalists scheme and puts on press conferences at her club.

She said: “The boys are actually so supportive towards the girls and due to their support we are able to wax strong. We organise conferences like the one love conference. This conference helps us know where our weak points are and thereby helps us work on it as a team. The F4F Young Journalist’s programme is so amazing, like one of the best programmes I have ever come across since it offers an opportunity to interact and so forth Young Journalistic talents. Football for Friendship has been a great help to all the Young Journalists across the globe to show forth our skills, especially to me”.

(Image credit: F4F)

And those thoughts are echoed by 13-year-old Narissa Farrell from Montserrat.

She says how football has allowed her to be herself and enjoys playing in mixed teams and says she is a better player than both her brothers and overall being part of the Gazprom Football for Friendship programme has given her more confidence.

She said: “My favorite thing about playing football is that it allows me to be myself. I play with both boys and girls and I am a better player than my two younger brothers. I do think boys give more respect to girls after being part of the programme especially if she got chosen over them. I do think my confidence is improving day by day.”

Narissa was also a Young Journalist of the F4F programme and also enjoyed that and the challenges it presented.

She added: “I enjoyed the Football for Friendship programme very much. Although the tasks were slightly difficult I enjoyed doing them and also enjoyed being able to make new friends.”

Equality is an important aspect of life all over the world and at Football for Friendship they are keen to promote the idea that whoever you are, wherever you are from you can achieve your goals on and off the football pitch.

To find out more, go to the Gazprom Football for Friendship website.