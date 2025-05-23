NEW ISSUE: Lionesses special, Putellas, Shevchenko, Club World Cup guide, rise of Basque Country and Hargreaves answers your questions PLUS bonus Euros preview!

Order the new issue with free delivery here – just select ‘Summer Issue 379’.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save! You’ll get 13 issues per year…

First a message from our editor, James Andrew:

Three summers ago, the Lionesses captured the public’s imagination and attention when they defeated Germany at Wembley to win the Euros.

The day of the final, I remember sitting in a London pub where the game was on in the background. As the minutes ticked by and more people took interest, additional TVs were switched on as England pushed for glory, and when Chloe Kelly poked home her extra-time clincher, the whole place erupted.

Since then, Wembley has seen the ‘sold out’ sign slapped on the door for multiple Lionesses fixtures, while WSL crowds continue to soar with numerous top-tier stadia hosting matches. So, as another competition beckons, the women’s game has another opportunity to grab the hearts of fans.

In this issue, we speak to five members of Sarina Wiegman’s side – golden boot-winning Beth Mead, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Fran Kirby and Alessia Russo – who are hoping to defend their crown in Switzerland. We also chat to Wales star Jess Fishlock, who at 38 years young will lead her nation out at their first major tournament, almost two decades on from her debut. Enjoy!

James

Euro 2025 Guide

FourFourTwo issue 379 (Image credit: Future)

Get clued up on the Swiss showpiece with an extra 36-page supplement, also featuring our tips for the golden boot and 25 reasons to love Euro 2025.

Massive Wallchart

FourFourTwo issue 379 (Image credit: Future)

Track the Lionesses’ progress from Zurich to St Gallen and beyond courtesy of our colossal poster. You can even fill in each completed group table as you go.

England: Long may they reign

FourFourTwo issue 379 (Image credit: Future)

For the first time since 1970, an England senior team will attempt to defend their title. The Lionesses haven’t had things all their own way since that wondrous Wembley day at Euro 2022, but they’re determined to retain their crown.

Wales: The wait is over

FourFourTwo issue 379 (Image credit: Future)

It’s been 19 years since Jess Fishlock made her debut for Wales – now, at 38, she’s led them to their first major tournament, and is eyeing a Euros record…

Spain: Just let us play

FourFourTwo issue 379 (Image credit: Future)

La Roja’s World Cup joy was overshadowed by off-field chaos – this time, they, including fit-again Alexia Putellas, want their football to do the talking.

Sweden: The next step

FourFourTwo issue 379 (Image credit: Future)

Chelsea winger Johanna Rytting Kaneryd is Sweden’s reigning player of the year – after bagging bronze Down Under in 2023, she fancies an even better medal.

Sheva tells his story

FourFourTwo issue 379 (Image credit: Future)

Andriy Shevchenko fled the Chernobyl disaster to become the world’s best footballer – in his own words, the Ukrainian icon relives a career inspired by Valeriy Lobanovskyi’s clocks and Ian Rush’s boots, and explains why president Volodymyr Zelensky can always count on him.

Club World Cup crib sheet

FourFourTwo issue 379 (Image credit: Future)

Everything you need to know about the American extravaganza, from Barry Norman and crocodiles to chinwags with John Terry and David James. After so much scepticism, can it establish itself as one of football’s prestigious events?

From The Vault: 1985

FourFourTwo issue 379 (Image credit: Future)

The Heysel disaster in Belgium brought to an end 11 weeks of turmoil, in which 96 football fans went to watch the sport they loved but never came home. Forty years on, FFT recalls the tragic inspiration for a new fan dawn.

The rise of the Basque Country

FourFourTwo issue 379 (Image credit: Future)

Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad have gone deep in Europe in recent times, by mining fertile local talent pools. In a four-day trip to the Spanish region, FFT visits those clubs and more to learn how quarries in Euskal Herria continue to thrive.

Owen Hargreaves answers YOUR questions

FourFourTwo issue 379 (Image credit: Future)

The former Bayern Munich, Manchester United and England midfielder spills the beans on European glory, injury heartache and hurtful jibes from Cherie Blair.

Around the grounds in the EFL, non-league and Scotland

FourFourTwo issue 379 (Image credit: Future)

The Crazy Gang’s last man standing, Dean Lewington, discusses his remarkable, record-breaking longevity, MK Dons retirement and the split that shook football.

Manchester’s other breakaway club: FC United may hog the limelight, but they’ve been around nowhere near as long as Maine Road FC...

In Best & Worst, diehard Falkirk fans James and David Maxwell celebrate Kevin McAllister, sinking Paolo Di Canio’s Celtic and Brockville’s stinky loos.

Fleetwood, India, Nepal: Four-time EFL promotion-winning boss Simon Grayson is enjoying South Asia, but hopes the journey will lead to a job back home...

I wish I was a baller: Several ex-pros have had that wish granted in the new Baller League – they share their experiences of the six-a-side competition.

The Mixer

FourFourTwo issue 379 (Image credit: Future)

Our latest round-up of football’s must-have merchandise includes Kaka’s Gordon Gekko-style trench coat, Nurnberg's anniversary shirt, Milan’s groundbreaking women’s collection and the Salah-endorsed watch that’ll set you back £800,000.

Want to get something in The Mixer? DM Deputy Editor Matt Ketchell

Upfront

FourFourTwo issue 379 (Image credit: Future)

Ex-Chelsea and Brazil man Juliano Belletti names the games that changed his life, while Jules Breach reflects on the impact of the Lionesses’ Euro 2022 win.

Put your football knowledge to the test with our quiz about Italian talismen and Brazilian goal machines, then peruse My Football where badminton Olympic medallist Gail Emms talks dodging Shearer shots and her mum’s Azteca heroics.

Elsewhere, we debate if Wrexham’s rapid rise through the leagues is a fairytale.

In the Players Lounge this month…

FourFourTwo issue 379 (Image credit: Future)

Paul Dickov revisits Manchester City’s last-gasp play-off comeback at Wembley, Egil Ostenstad describes his ‘hat-trick’ against Manchester United and the magic of Matt Le Tissier, plus Liam Ridgewell remembers irking Sir Alex Ferguson.

Perfect XI

FourFourTwo issue 379 (Image credit: Future)

The former Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Leicester man speaks up for Steve Chettle and insists Lars Bohinen suited his style better than Jamie Redknapp.