Tottenham Hotspur in talks with PSG forward, with Dominic Solanke's position at risk: report

Tottenham Hotspur are advancing on a deal that may have Dominic Solanke sweating over his place in Thomas Frank's side.

The Lilywhites won the Europa League last season, ending their 17-year wait for silverware and qualifying for the Champions League in the process – yet parted ways with Ange Postecoglou to bring in Frank at the helm.

And with the Dane putting his stamp on his team, there may well be a new figure up front for Spurs in the coming weeks.

Tottenham are bringing in another new striker – just a year after spending £55m on Dominic Solanke

Thomas Frank has been busy recalibrating his Spurs side (Image credit: Chloe Knott/Tottenham Hotspur FC)

Dominic Solanke joined Tottenham from Bournemouth last summer for what Sky Sports described as a record fee of £55 million plus £10m in add-ons, with the deal ranking as one of the top 100 most expensive transfers of all time.

While Solanke quietly impressed for Postecoglou, Frank has sought new attacking impetus with the signing of Mohammed Kudus – and another no.9 could well be expected before the window is complete.

Mohammed Kudus joined Tottenham from West Ham (Image credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Footmercato have reported that Spurs have reactivated their interest in Randal Kolo Muani.

After the star went on a midseason move to Juventus on loan to try and recapture form, the Old Lady are struggling to afford the €50m needed to sign the Frenchman permanently after his loan spell last term, as per TuttoSport.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kolo Muani is the eighth-most expensive French player of all time after a big-money move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2023 and with Tottenham now entering talks, FourFourTwo understands there is a possibility of the striker heading to N17 on loan with an obligation to buy.

PSG, meanwhile, have the likes of Khvicha Kvaratshkelia, Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola, Goncalo Ramos and 2025 Ballon d'Or favourite Ousmane Dembele all ahead of Kolo Muani in their pecking order.

Randal Kolo Muani has become available for Spurs (Image credit: Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images)

The 26-year-old could well challenge Solanke for a place in the Spurs team, given that he offers the same kind of rangey presence in attack – but given that Frank configured a 3-5-2 formation at Brentford specifically for big games, there is the chance that Kolo Muani could play in a front two alongside Solanke, just like Bryan Mbeumo did, first with Ivan Toney and later with Yoane Wissa.

In Italy, Juve have doubts over the future of Dusan Vlahovic, who was linked extensively with Tottenham and Arsenal before leaving Fiorentina for the Piedmont outfit in 2022.

Kolo Muani is valued at €30m by Transfermarkt.