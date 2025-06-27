Recommended reading

Women's Euro 2025 squads: Every team at the tournament

The Women's Euro 2025 squads have been announced ahead of the competition

The Women's Euro 2025 squads have been announced ahead of the tournament in Switzerland.

With Euro 2025 kicking off in Switzerland on July 2, 16 teams are set to compete – and each country has now fully submitted their squad ahead of the competition.

The Lionesses are among the favourites – but it won't be easy.

For the first time since 1970, England head into a major football tournament as the holders. In Mexico, Sir Alf Ramsey’s men failed to retain the World Cup they had clinched on home soil, and Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses – who triumphed at Wembley too – will have to escape the Group of Death if they are to defend their European crown in Switzerland this July.

Still, Wiegman is heading into this competition having won the previous two and reached the final of the World Cup just gone. Their conquerors in that clash, Spain, will be out for revenge after England beat them in the Euros in 2022 – it could turn out to be an international rivalry for the ages.

For 14 of the 16 sides it will be business as usual, but Poland and Wales are making their maiden appearance at a finals. Both are in difficult groups, and both are coming up against a neighbour in Germany and England, respectively.

Here's a rundown of the entire tournament's squads.

Women's Euro 2025 squads: every squad at the tournament:

Belgium

Belgium Euro 2025 squad

Justine Vanhaevermaet of Belgium poses for a portrait during the official UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Portrait Session on June 23, 2025 in Tubize, Belgium.

Justine Vanhaevermaet of Belgium (Image credit: Simon Hofmann - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Belgium announced head coach Elisabet Gunnarsdottir's final 23-player squad on June 11.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

No.

Pos.

Player

Club

Age

-

GK

Femke Bastiaen

Utrecht

24

-

GK

Lisa Lichtfus

Le Havre

25

-

GK

Nicky Evrard

PSV

30

-

DF

Amber Tysiak

West Ham United

25

-

DF

Davina Philtjens

Sassuolo

36

-

DF

Isabelle Iliano

Club YLA

28

-

DF

Janice Cayman

Leicester City

36

-

DF

Jill Janssens

TSG Hoffenheim

21

-

DF

Laura Deloose

Anderlecht

32

-

DF

Sari Kees

Leicester City

24

-

DF

Zenia Mertens

OH Leuven

24

-

MF

Elena Dhont

Sassuolo

27

-

MF

Jarne Teulings

Feyenoord

23

-

MF

Justine Vanhaevermaet

Everton

33

-

MF

Kassandra Missipo

Sassuolo

27

-

MF

Marie Detruyer

Inter Milan

21

-

MF

Sarah Wijnants

Anderlecht

25

-

MF

Tine De Caigny

Anderlecht

28

-

FW

Ella Van Kerkhoven

Feyenoord

31

-

FW

Hannah Eurlings

OH Leuven

22

-

FW

Jassina Blom

UD Tenerife

30

-

FW

Mariam Toloba

Standard Liege

25

-

FW

Tessa Wullaert

Inter Milan

32

Denmark

Denmark Euro 2025 squad

Pernille Harder of Denmark poses for a portrait during the Official UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Portrait Session on June 25, 2025 in Elsinore, Denmark.

Pernille Harder of Denmark (Image credit: Linus Hallsenius - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Denmark announced head coach Andree Jeglertz' final 23-player squad on June 20.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

No.

Pos.

Player

Club

Age

-

GK

Alberte Vingum

HB Koge

20

-

GK

Kathrine Larsen

Sampdoria

32

-

GK

Maja Bay Ostergaard

Vaxjo DFF

27

-

DF

Emma Faerge

Fiorentina

24

-

DF

Frederikke Thogersen

Roma

29

-

DF

Isabella Obaze

Portland Thorns

22

-

DF

Katrine Veje

Crystal Palace

34

-

DF

Sanne Troelsgaard

Roma

36

-

DF

Sara Holmgaard

Everton

26

-

DF

Sara Thrige

PSV

29

-

DF

Stine Ballisager

Fiorentina

31

-

MF

Emma Snerle

Fiorentina

24

-

MF

Janni Thomsen

Utah Royals

25

-

MF

Josefine Hasbo

Gotham FC

23

-

MF

Karen Holmgaard

Everton

26

-

MF

Kathrine Kuhl

Roma

21

-

MF

Rikke Madsen

Everton

27

-

FW

Amalie Vangsgaard

Juventus

28

-

FW

Cornelia Kramer

Bayer Leverkusen

22

-

FW

Nadia Nadim

Hammarby IF

37

-

FW

Pernille Harder

Bayern Munich

32

-

FW

Signe Bruun

Real Madrid

27

-

FW

Sofie Bredgaard

Fiorentina

23

England

England Euro 2025 squad

Chloe Kelly of England poses for a portrait during the Official UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Portrait Session on June 24, 2025 in London, England.

Chloe Kelly of England (Image credit: Charlotte Wilson - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

England announced head coach's Sarina Wiegman's final 23-player squad on June 5.

Sophie Baggaley, Laura Blindkilde Brown, Missy Bo Kearns and Lucy Parker were named as standby players and will train with the squad until June 30.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

No.

Pos.

Player

Club

Age

1

GK

Hannah Hampton

Chelsea

24

2

DF

Lucy Bronze

Chelsea

33

3

DF

Niamh Charles

Chelsea

26

4

MF

Keira Walsh

Chelsea

28

5

DF

Alex Greenwood

Manchester City

31

6

DF

Leah Williamson

Arsenal

28

7

FW

Lauren James

Chelsea

23

8

MF

Georgia Stanway

Bayern Munich

26

9

FW

Beth Mead

Arsenal

30

10

MF

Ella Toone

Manchester United

25

11

FW

Lauren Hemp

Manchester City

24

12

DF

Maya Le Tissier

Manchester United

23

13

GK

Anna Moorhouse

Orlando Pride

30

14

MF

Grace Clinton

Manchester United

22

15

DF

Esme Morgan

Washington Spirit

24

16

DF

Jess Carter

Gotham FC

27

17

FW

Michelle Agyemang

Brighton & Hove Albion

19

18

FW

Chloe Kelly

Arsenal

27

19

FW

Aggie Beever-Jones

Chelsea

21

20

MF

Jess Park

Manchester City

23

21

GK

Khiara Keating

Manchester City

21

22

DF

Lotte Wubben-Moy

Arsenal

26

23

FW

Alessia Russo

Arsenal

26

Finland

Finland Euro 2025 squad

Joanna Tynnila of Finland poses for a portrait during the Official UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Portrait Session on June 24, 2025 in Wolvega, Netherlands.

Joanna Tynnila of Finland (Image credit: Simon Hofmann - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Finland announced head coach Marko Saloranta's final 23-player squad on 19 June.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

No.

Pos.

Player

Club

Age

1

GK

Anna Koivunen

Djurgarden

25

2

MF

Vilma Koivisto

Linkoping

22

3

DF

Eva Nystrom

West Ham United

25

4

MF

Ria Oling

Crystal Palace

30

5

DF

Emma Koivisto

AC Milan

30

6

DF

Joanna Tynnila

Brann

23

7

MF

Adelina Engman

Como

30

8

MF

Olga Ahtinen

Tottenham Hotspur

27

9

MF

Katariina Kosola

Malmo FF

24

10

DF

Emmi Siren

Nordsjaelland

24

11

DF

Nora Heroum

Sampdoria

30

12

GK

Anna Tamminen

Hammarby IF

30

13

MF

Oona Siren

West Ham United

24

14

FW

Heidi Kollanen

Vittsjo GIK

28

15

DF

Natalia Kuikka

Chicago Stars FC

29

16

DF

Nea Lehtola

Brann

26

17

FW

Sanni Franssi

Real Sociedad

30

18

FW

Linda Sallstrom

Vittsjo GIK

36

19

DF

Maaria Roth

HJK

28

20

MF

Eveliina Summanen

Tottenham Hotspur

27

21

FW

Oona Sevenius

Rosengard

21

22

FW

Jutta Rantala

Leicester City

25

23

GK

Tinja-Riikka Korpela

Servette

39

France

France Euro 2025 squad

France women Olympics 2024 squad The French team pose for a team photograph before kick-off. (Back row, left to right), Estelle Cascarino #4, Amandine Henry #6, Lea Le Garrec #10, Maelle Lakrar #2, Thiniba Samoura #12, Solene Durand #1. (Front row, left to right), Sandy Baltimore #17, Vicki Becho #23, Selma Bacha #13, Eve Perisset #22, Julie Dufour #18 during the Republic of Ireland V France, UEFA Womens Euro Qualifier at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on July 16th, 2024 in Cork, Ireland. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

France at the 2024 Olympics (Image credit: Getty Images)

France announced head coach Laurent Bonadei's final 23-player squad on June 5.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

No.

Pos.

Player

Club

Age

-

GK

Constance Picaud

Fleury

26

-

GK

Justine Lerond

Montpellier

25

-

GK

Pauline Peyraud-Magnin

Juventus

33

-

DF

Alice Sombath

Lyon

21

-

DF

Elisa De Almeida

Paris Saint-Germain

27

-

DF

Griedge Mbock Bathy

Paris Saint-Germain

30

-

DF

Lou Bogaert

Paris FC

21

-

DF

Maelle Lakrar

Real Madrid

25

-

DF

Melween N'Dongala

Paris FC

20

-

DF

Selma Bacha

Lyon

24

-

DF

Thiniba Samoura

Paris Saint-Germain

21

-

MF

Amel Majri

Lyon

32

-

MF

Grace Geyoro

Paris Saint-Germain

28

-

MF

Oriane Jean-Francois

Chelsea

23

-

MF

Sakina Karchaoui

Paris Saint-Germain

29

-

MF

Sandie Toletti

Real Madrid

29

-

MF

Sandy Baltimore

Chelsea

25

-

FW

Clara Mateo

Paris FC

27

-

FW

Delphine Cascarino

San Diego Wave

28

-

FW

Kadidiatou Diani

Lyon

30

-

FW

Kelly Gago

Everton

26

-

FW

Marie-Antoinette Katoto

Paris Saint-Germain

26

-

FW

Melvine Malard

Manchester United

25

Germany

Germany Euro 2025 squad

Giulia Gwinn of Germany poses for a portrait during the Official UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Portrait Session on June 22, 2025 in Herzogenaurach, Germany. (Photo by

Giulia Gwinn of Germany (Image credit: Sebastian Widmann - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Germany announced head coach Christian Wuck's final 23-player squad on June 12, along with a 12-player standby list.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

No.

Pos.

Player

Club

Age

1

GK

Ann-Katrin Berger

Gotham FC

34

2

DF

Sarai Linder

VfL Wolfsburg

25

3

DF

Kathrin Hendrich

VfL Wolfsburg

33

4

DF

Rebecca Knaak

Manchester City

29

5

DF

Carlotta Wamser

Eintracht Frankfurt

21

6

DF

Janina Minge

VfL Wolfsburg

26

7

DF

Giulia Gwinn

Bayern Munich

26

8

MF

Sydney Lohmann

Bayern Munich

25

9

MF

Sjoeke Nusken

Chelsea

24

10

FW

Laura Freigang

Eintracht Frankfurt

27

11

FW

Lea Schuller

Bayern Munich

27

12

GK

Stina Johannes

Eintracht Frankfurt

25

13

MF

Sara Dabritz

Lyon

30

14

FW

Cora Zicai

SC Freiburg

20

15

FW

Selina Cerci

TSG Hoffenheim

25

16

MF

Linda Dallmann

Bayern Munich

30

17

DF

Franziska Kett

Bayern Munich

20

18

FW

Giovanna Hoffmann

RB Leipzig

26

19

FW

Klara Buhl

Bayern Munich

24

20

MF

Elisa Senss

Eintracht Frankfurt

28

21

GK

Ena Mahmutovic

Bayern Munich

21

22

MF

Jule Brand

VfL Wolfsburg

22

23

DF

Sophia Kleinherne

Eintracht Frankfurt

25

Iceland

Iceland Euro 2025 squad

Iceland with Fanney Birkisdottir of Iceland, Saedis Heidarsdottir of Iceland, Ingibjorg Sigurdardottir of Iceland, Glodis Viggosdottir of Iceland, Gudrun Arnardottir of Iceland, Alexandra Johannsdottir of Iceland, Karolina Vilhjalmsdottir of Iceland, Dilja Zomers of Iceland, Hildur Antonsdottir of Iceland, Hlin Eiriksdottir of Iceland and Sveindis Jonsdottir of Iceland during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Qualifier match between Germany and Iceland at Tivoli on April 9, 2024 in Aachen, Germany.

Iceland's national team (Image credit: Tobias Giesen/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Iceland announced head coach Thorsteinn Halldorsson's final 23-player squad on June 13.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

No.

Pos.

Player

Club

Age

-

GK

Cecilia Ran Runarsdottir

Inter Milan

21

-

GK

Fanney Inga Birkisdottir

BK Hacken

20

-

GK

Telma Ivarsdottir

Breidablik

26

-

DF

Aslaug Munda Gunnlaugsdottir

Breidablik

24

-

DF

Glodis Perla Viggosdottir

Bayern Munich

30

-

DF

Gudny Arnadottir

Kristianstad

24

-

DF

Gudrun Arnardottir

Rosengard

29

-

DF

Hafrun Rakel Halldorsdottir

Brondby

22

-

DF

Ingibjorg Sigurdardottir

Brondby

27

-

DF

Natasha Anasi

Valur

33

-

DF

Saedis Run Heidarsdottir

Valerenga

20

-

MF

Agla Maria Albertsdottir

Breidablik

25

-

MF

Alexandra Johannsdottir

Kristianstad

25

-

MF

Amanda Andradottir

Twente

21

-

MF

Berglind Ros Agustsdottir

Valur

29

-

MF

Dagny Brynjarsdottir

West Ham United

33

-

MF

Hildur Antonsdottir

Madrid CFF

29

-

MF

Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir

Bayer Leverkusen

23

-

MF

Katla Tryggvadottir

Kristianstad

20

-

FW

Dilja Yr Zomers

OH Leuven

23

-

FW

Hlin Eiriksdottir

Leicester City

25

-

FW

Sandra Jessen

Thor/KA

30

-

FW

Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir

VfL Wolfsburg

24

Italy

Italy Euro 2025

Sofia Cantore of Italy celebrates with teammates after scoring her teams second goal, Goalkeeper Ena Mahmutovic of Germany looks dejected during the Women's international friendly between Germany and Italy at Vonovia Ruhrstadion on December 2, 2024 in Bochum, Germany.

The Italy national team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italy announced head coach Andrea Soncin's final 23-player squad plus four reserves on June 25.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

No.

Pos.

Player

Club

Age

1

GK

Laura Giuliani

Milan

32

2

DF

Elisabetta Oliviero

Lazio

27

3

DF

Lucia Di Guglielmo

Roma

28

4

MF

Eva Schatzer

Juventus

20

5

DF

Elena Linari

Roma

31

6

MF

Manuela Giugliano

Roma

27

7

FW

Sofia Cantore

Juventus

25

8

MF

Emma Severini

Fiorentina

21

9

FW

Martina Piemonte

Lazio

27

10

FW

Cristiana Girelli

Juventus

35

11

FW

Barbara Bonansea

Juventus

34

12

GK

Rachele Baldi

Inter Milan

30

13

DF

Julie Piga

Milan

27

14

FW

Chiara Beccari

Juventus

20

15

MF

Annamaria Serturini

Inter Milan

27

16

MF

Eleonora Goldoni

Lazio

29

17

DF

Lisa Boattin

Juventus

28

18

MF

Arianna Caruso

Bayern Munich

25

19

DF

Martina Lenzini

Juventus

26

20

MF

Giada Greggi

Roma

25

21

FW

Michela Cambiaghi

Inter Milan

29

22

GK

Francesca Durante

Fiorentina

28

23

DF

Cecilia Salvai

Juventus

31

24

MF

Aurora Galli

Everton

28

25

MF

Valentina Bergamaschi

Juventus

28

26

MF

Martina Rosucci

Juventus

33

27

GK

Astrid Gilardi

Como

22

Netherlands

Netherlands Euro 2025 squad

Team photo with goalkeeper Lize Kop of Netherlands, Caitlin Dijkstra of Netherlands, Lineth Beerensteyn of Netherlands, Sherida Spitse of Netherlands, Romée Leuchter of Netherlands, Daniëlle van de Donk of Netherlands, Victoria Pelova of Netherlands, Kerstin Casparij of Netherlands, Dominique Janssen of Netherlands, Damaris Egurrola of Netherlands, Esmee Brugts of Netherlands during the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 group A qualifying round day 2 match between Netherlands and Norway at Rat Verlegh Stadion on April 9, 2024 in Breda, Netherlands.

Netherlands national team (Image credit: Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

The Netherlands announced head coach Andries Jonker's final 23-player squad on June 21.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

No.

Pos.

Player

Club

Age

1

GK

Daphne van Domselaar

Arsenal

25

2

DF

Lynn Wilms

VfL Wolfsburg

24

3

DF

Caitlin Dijkstra

VfL Wolfsburg

26

4

DF

Veerle Buurman

PSV

19

5

FW

Romee Leuchter

Paris Saint-Germain

24

6

MF

Jill Roord

Manchester City

28

7

FW

Lineth Beerensteyn

VfL Wolfsburg

28

8

DF

Sherida Spitse

Ajax

35

9

FW

Vivianne Miedema

Manchester City

28

10

MF

Danielle van de Donk

Lyon

33

11

FW

Esmee Brugts

Barcelona

21

12

FW

Chasity Grant

Aston Villa

24

13

FW

Renate Jansen

PSV

34

14

MF

Jackie Groenen

Paris Saint-Germain

30

15

FW

Katja Snoeijs

Everton

28

16

GK

Lize Kop

Tottenham Hotspur

27

17

MF

Victoria Pelova

Arsenal

26

18

DF

Kerstin Casparij

Manchester City

24

19

MF

Wieke Kaptein

Chelsea

19

20

DF

Dominique Janssen

Manchester United

30

21

MF

Damaris Egurrola

Lyon

25

22

DF

Ilse van der Zanden

Utrecht

29

23

GK

Danielle de Jong

Twente

22

Norway

Norway Euro 2025 squad

Ada Hegerberg of Norway poses for a portrait during the Official UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Portrait Session on June 23, 2025 in Oslo, Norway.

Ada Hegerberg of Norway (Image credit: Molly Darlington - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Norway announced head coach Gemma Grainger's final 23-player squad on June 16. Guro Bergsvand withdrew from the squad due to injury on June 25, to be replaced by Marthine Ostenstad.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

No.

Pos.

Player

Club

Age

1

GK

Cecilie Fiskerstrand

Fiorentina

29

2

DF

Marit Bratberg Lund

Benfica

27

3

DF

Emilie Woldvik

Rosengard

26

4

DF

Tuva Hansen

Bayern Munich

27

5

DF

Marthine Ostenstad

Brann

24

6

DF

Maren Mjelde

Everton

35

7

MF

Ingrid Syrstad Engen

Barcelona

27

8

MF

Vilde Boe Risa

Atletico Madrid

29

9

FW

Karina Saevik

Valerenga

29

10

FW

Caroline Graham Hansen

Barcelona

30

11

MF

Guro Reiten

Chelsea

30

12

GK

Selma Panengstuen

Brann

22

13

DF

Thea Bjelde

Valerenga

25

14

FW

Ada Hegerberg

Lyon

29

15

MF

Justine Kielland

VfL Wolfsburg

22

16

DF

Mathilde Harviken

Juventus

23

17

FW

Celin Bizet Ildhusoy

Manchester United

23

18

MF

Frida Maanum

Arsenal

25

19

MF

Elisabeth Terland

Manchester United

24

20

FW

Synne Jensen

Atletico Madrid

29

21

MF

Lisa Naalsund

Manchester United

30

22

MF

Signe Gaupset

Brann

20

23

GK

Aurora Mikalsen

FC Koln

29

Poland

Poland Euro 2025 squad

Ewa Pajor of Poland celebrates scoring her team's first goal during the UEFA Women's Nations League 2024/25 Grp B1 MD5 match between Northern Ireland and Poland at Seaview on May 30, 2025 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Poland national team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Poland announced head coach Nina Patalon's final 23-player squad on June 13.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

No.

Pos.

Player

Club

Age

-

GK

Kinga Seweryn

GKS Katowice

20

-

GK

Kinga Szemik

West Ham United

28

-

GK

Natalia Radkiewicz

Pogon Szczecin

21

-

DF

Emilia Szymczak

Barcelona B

19

-

DF

Kayla Adamek

Ottawa Rapid

30

-

DF

Martyna Wiankowska

FC Koln

28

-

DF

Oliwia Wos

Basel

25

-

DF

Paulina Dudek

Paris Saint-Germain

28

-

DF

Sylwia Matysik

FC Koln

28

-

DF

Wiktoria Zieniewicz

Basel

23

-

MF

Adriana Achcinska

FC Koln

23

-

MF

Dominika Grabowska

TSG Hoffenheim

26

-

MF

Ewelina Kamczyk

Fleury

29

-

MF

Klaudia Slowinska

GKS Katowice

25

-

MF

Martyna Brodzik

Pogon Szczecin

23

-

MF

Milena Kokosz

Asane

23

-

MF

Tanja Pawollek

Eintracht Frankfurt

26

-

FW

Ewa Pajor

Barcelona

28

-

FW

Klaudia Jedlinska

Dijon

25

-

FW

Nadia Krezyman

Dijon

21

-

FW

Natalia Padilla

Sevilla

22

-

FW

Paulina Tomasiak

Gornik Leczna

23

-

FW

Weronika Zawistowska

Bayern Munich

25

Portugal

Portugal Euro 2025 squad

Portugal women Euro 2025 squad: Jessica Silva of Portugal during the UEFA Women's Nations League 2024/25 Grp A3 MD1 match between Portugal and England at Estadio Municipal de Portimao on February 21, 2025 in Portimao, Portugal.

Jessica Silva of Portugal (Image credit: Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Portugal announced head coach Francisco Neto's final 23-player squad on June 24.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

No.

Pos.

Player

Club

Age

1

GK

Ines Pereira

Deportivo La Coruna

26

2

DF

Catarina Amado

Benfica

25

3

DF

Lucia Alves

Benfica

27

4

DF

Ana Seica

Tigres

24

5

DF

Joana Marchao

Servette

28

6

MF

Andreia Jacinto

Real Sociedad

23

7

MF

Kika Nazareth

Barcelona

22

8

MF

Andreia Norton

Benfica

28

9

DF

Ana Borges

Sporting CP

35

10

FW

Jessica Silva

Gotham FC

30

11

MF

Tatiana Pinto

Atletico Madrid

31

12

GK

Patricia Morais

Braga

33

13

MF

Fatima Pinto

Sporting CP

29

14

MF

Dolores Silva

Braga

33

15

DF

Carole Costa

Benfica

35

16

MF

Andreia Faria

Benfica

25

17

FW

Diana Silva

Sporting CP

30

18

DF

Carolina Correia

Torreense

23

19

DF

Diana Gomes

Sevilla

26

20

MF

Beatriz Fonseca

Sporting CP

26

21

FW

Ana Capeta

Sporting CP

27

22

GK

Sierra Cota-Yarde

AFC Toronto

21

23

FW

Telma Encarnacao

Sporting CP

23

Spain

Spain Euro 2025 squad

Salma Paralluelo of Spain poses for a portrait during the Official UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Portrait Session on June 24, 2025 in Basel, Switzerland.

Salma Paralluelo of Spain (Image credit: Florencia Tan Jun - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Spain announced head coach Montse Tome's final 23-player squad on June 10/

Swipe to scroll horizontally

No.

Pos.

Player

Club

Age

1

GK

Esther Sullastres

Sevilla

32

2

DF

Ona Batlle

Barcelona

26

3

DF

Jana Fernandez

Barcelona

23

4

DF

Irene Paredes

Barcelona

33

5

DF

Maria Mendez

Real Madrid

24

6

MF

Aitana Bonmati

Barcelona

27

7

DF

Olga Carmona

Real Madrid

25

8

FW

Mariona Caldentey

Arsenal

29

9

FW

Esther Gonzalez

Gotham FC

32

10

MF

Athenea del Castillo

Real Madrid

24

11

MF

Alexia Putellas

Barcelona

31

12

MF

Patricia Guijarro

Barcelona

27

13

GK

Cata Coll

Barcelona

24

14

DF

Laia Aleixandri

Manchester City

24

15

DF

Leila Ouahabi

Manchester City

32

16

FW

Cristina Martin-Prieto

Benfica

32

17

FW

Lucia Garcia

Monterrey

26

18

FW

Salma Paralluelo

Barcelona

21

19

MF

Vicky Lopez

Barcelona

18

20

FW

Claudia Pina

Barcelona

23

21

FW

Alba Redondo

Real Madrid

28

22

MF

Maite Zubieta

Athletic Bilbao

23

23

GK

Adriana Nanclares

Athletic Bilbao

23

Sweden

Sweden Euro 2025 squad

Fridolina Rolfoe of Sweden celebrates scoring her team's first goal with teammates during the UEFA EURO 2025 Women's Qualifiers match between England and Sweden at Wembley Stadium on April 05, 2024 in London, England.

Sweden national team (Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Sweden announced head coach Peter Gerhardsson's final 23-player squad on June 11.

Matilda Vinberg was named as a standby player to replace Fridolina Rolfo, who was a doubt – but Rolfo has made the tournament.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

No.

Pos.

Player

Club

Age

1

GK

Emma Holmgren

Levante

28

2

DF

Jonna Andersson

Linkoping

32

3

DF

Linda Sembrant

Bayern Munich

38

4

DF

Hanna Lundkvist

San Diego Wave

22

5

DF

Amanda Nilden

Tottenham Hotspur

26

6

DF

Magdalena Eriksson

Bayern Munich

31

7

MF

Madelen Janogy

Fiorentina

29

8

FW

Lina Hurtig

Arsenal

29

9

FW

Kosovare Asllani

London City Lionesses

35

10

MF

Sofia Jakobsson

London City Lionesses

35

11

FW

Stina Blackstenius

Arsenal

29

12

GK

Jennifer Falk

BK Hacken

32

13

DF

Amanda Ilestedt

Arsenal

32

14

DF

Nathalie Bjorn

Chelsea

28

15

MF

Julia Zigiotti Olme

Bayern Munich

27

16

MF

Filippa Angeldahl

Real Madrid

27

17

FW

Ellen Wangerheim

Hammarby IF

20

18

FW

Fridolina Rolfo

Barcelona

31

19

FW

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd

Chelsea

28

20

MF

Hanna Bennison

Juventus

22

21

GK

Tove Enblom

Valerenga

30

22

DF

Smilla Holmberg

Hammarby IF

18

23

FW

Rebecka Blomqvist

VfL Wolfsburg

27

Switzerland

Switzerland Euro 2025 squad

Lia Walti of Switzerland poses for a portrait during the Official UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Portrait Session on June 24, 2025 in St Gallen, Switzerland.

Lia Walti of Switzerland (Image credit: Sebastian Widmann - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Switzerland announced head coach Pia Sundhage's final 23-player squad on June 23.

Wales

Wales Euro 2025 squad

Partying hard in Dublin; Jess started young; still got it; her glittering club career took in a Champions League win at Lyon in 2019; celebrating with Megan Rapinoe and Lauren Barnes in 2021, the year Fishlock was crowned NWSL MVP

Jess Fishlock of Wales (Image credit: Â©SPORTSFILE)

Wales announced head coach Rhian Wilkinson's final 23-player squad on June 19.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

No.

Pos.

Player

Club

Age

1

GK

Olivia Clark

Leicester City

23

2

DF

Lily Woodham

Crystal Palace

24

3

DF

Gemma Evans

Liverpool

28

4

MF

Sophie Ingle

Chelsea

33

5

DF

Rhiannon Roberts

Real Betis

34

6

DF

Josie Green

Crystal Palace

32

7

MF

Ceri Holland

Liverpool

27

8

MF

Angharad James

Seattle Reign

31

9

FW

Kayleigh Barton

Charlton Athletic

37

10

MF

Jess Fishlock

Seattle Reign

38

11

FW

Hannah Cain

Leicester City

26

12

GK

Poppy Soper

Blackburn Rovers

23

13

MF

Rachel Rowe

Southampton

32

14

DF

Hayley Ladd

Everton

31

15

FW

Elise Hughes

Crystal Palace

24

16

DF

Charlie Estcourt

DC Power FC

27

17

MF

Lois Joel

Newcastle United

26

18

DF

Esther Morgan

Sheffield United

22

19

DF

Ella Powell

Bristol City

25

20

FW

Carrie Jones

IFK Norrkoping

21

21

GK

Safia Middleton-Patel

Manchester United

20

22

MF

Alice Griffiths

Durham

24

23

FW

Ffion Morgan

Bristol City

25

Frequently asked questions

How many players can each team register?

Each team must register a squad of 23 players.

How many goalkeepers are required in each squad?

Each squad must include three goalkeepers.

Can teams call up other players during the tournament?

No. Every team has a set number of squad places that have to be confirmed before the tournament begins.

Can a player be replaced if they get injured or ill?

Yes, if a player suffers a serious injury or illness before the tournament begins, they can be replaced. This must be assessed and confirmed by both their team doctor and a doctor from the UEFA Medical Committee.

When is the deadline for teams to submit their squad lists?

Each team is required to submit their squad list by June 25.

