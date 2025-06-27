Women's Euro 2025 squads: Every team at the tournament

The Women's Euro 2025 squads have been announced ahead of the tournament in Switzerland.

With Euro 2025 kicking off in Switzerland on July 2, 16 teams are set to compete – and each country has now fully submitted their squad ahead of the competition.

The Lionesses are among the favourites – but it won't be easy.

For the first time since 1970, England head into a major football tournament as the holders. In Mexico, Sir Alf Ramsey’s men failed to retain the World Cup they had clinched on home soil, and Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses – who triumphed at Wembley too – will have to escape the Group of Death if they are to defend their European crown in Switzerland this July.

Still, Wiegman is heading into this competition having won the previous two and reached the final of the World Cup just gone. Their conquerors in that clash, Spain, will be out for revenge after England beat them in the Euros in 2022 – it could turn out to be an international rivalry for the ages.

For 14 of the 16 sides it will be business as usual, but Poland and Wales are making their maiden appearance at a finals. Both are in difficult groups, and both are coming up against a neighbour in Germany and England, respectively.

Here's a rundown of the entire tournament's squads.

Women's Euro 2025 squads: every squad at the tournament:

Belgium

Belgium Euro 2025 squad

Justine Vanhaevermaet of Belgium (Image credit: Simon Hofmann - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Belgium announced head coach Elisabet Gunnarsdottir's final 23-player squad on June 11.

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Pos. Player Club Age - GK Femke Bastiaen Utrecht 24 - GK Lisa Lichtfus Le Havre 25 - GK Nicky Evrard PSV 30 - DF Amber Tysiak West Ham United 25 - DF Davina Philtjens Sassuolo 36 - DF Isabelle Iliano Club YLA 28 - DF Janice Cayman Leicester City 36 - DF Jill Janssens TSG Hoffenheim 21 - DF Laura Deloose Anderlecht 32 - DF Sari Kees Leicester City 24 - DF Zenia Mertens OH Leuven 24 - MF Elena Dhont Sassuolo 27 - MF Jarne Teulings Feyenoord 23 - MF Justine Vanhaevermaet Everton 33 - MF Kassandra Missipo Sassuolo 27 - MF Marie Detruyer Inter Milan 21 - MF Sarah Wijnants Anderlecht 25 - MF Tine De Caigny Anderlecht 28 - FW Ella Van Kerkhoven Feyenoord 31 - FW Hannah Eurlings OH Leuven 22 - FW Jassina Blom UD Tenerife 30 - FW Mariam Toloba Standard Liege 25 - FW Tessa Wullaert Inter Milan 32

Denmark

Denmark Euro 2025 squad

Pernille Harder of Denmark (Image credit: Linus Hallsenius - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Denmark announced head coach Andree Jeglertz' final 23-player squad on June 20.

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Pos. Player Club Age - GK Alberte Vingum HB Koge 20 - GK Kathrine Larsen Sampdoria 32 - GK Maja Bay Ostergaard Vaxjo DFF 27 - DF Emma Faerge Fiorentina 24 - DF Frederikke Thogersen Roma 29 - DF Isabella Obaze Portland Thorns 22 - DF Katrine Veje Crystal Palace 34 - DF Sanne Troelsgaard Roma 36 - DF Sara Holmgaard Everton 26 - DF Sara Thrige PSV 29 - DF Stine Ballisager Fiorentina 31 - MF Emma Snerle Fiorentina 24 - MF Janni Thomsen Utah Royals 25 - MF Josefine Hasbo Gotham FC 23 - MF Karen Holmgaard Everton 26 - MF Kathrine Kuhl Roma 21 - MF Rikke Madsen Everton 27 - FW Amalie Vangsgaard Juventus 28 - FW Cornelia Kramer Bayer Leverkusen 22 - FW Nadia Nadim Hammarby IF 37 - FW Pernille Harder Bayern Munich 32 - FW Signe Bruun Real Madrid 27 - FW Sofie Bredgaard Fiorentina 23

England

England Euro 2025 squad

Chloe Kelly of England (Image credit: Charlotte Wilson - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

England announced head coach's Sarina Wiegman's final 23-player squad on June 5.

Sophie Baggaley, Laura Blindkilde Brown, Missy Bo Kearns and Lucy Parker were named as standby players and will train with the squad until June 30.

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Pos. Player Club Age 1 GK Hannah Hampton Chelsea 24 2 DF Lucy Bronze Chelsea 33 3 DF Niamh Charles Chelsea 26 4 MF Keira Walsh Chelsea 28 5 DF Alex Greenwood Manchester City 31 6 DF Leah Williamson Arsenal 28 7 FW Lauren James Chelsea 23 8 MF Georgia Stanway Bayern Munich 26 9 FW Beth Mead Arsenal 30 10 MF Ella Toone Manchester United 25 11 FW Lauren Hemp Manchester City 24 12 DF Maya Le Tissier Manchester United 23 13 GK Anna Moorhouse Orlando Pride 30 14 MF Grace Clinton Manchester United 22 15 DF Esme Morgan Washington Spirit 24 16 DF Jess Carter Gotham FC 27 17 FW Michelle Agyemang Brighton & Hove Albion 19 18 FW Chloe Kelly Arsenal 27 19 FW Aggie Beever-Jones Chelsea 21 20 MF Jess Park Manchester City 23 21 GK Khiara Keating Manchester City 21 22 DF Lotte Wubben-Moy Arsenal 26 23 FW Alessia Russo Arsenal 26

Finland

Finland Euro 2025 squad

Joanna Tynnila of Finland (Image credit: Simon Hofmann - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Finland announced head coach Marko Saloranta's final 23-player squad on 19 June.

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Pos. Player Club Age 1 GK Anna Koivunen Djurgarden 25 2 MF Vilma Koivisto Linkoping 22 3 DF Eva Nystrom West Ham United 25 4 MF Ria Oling Crystal Palace 30 5 DF Emma Koivisto AC Milan 30 6 DF Joanna Tynnila Brann 23 7 MF Adelina Engman Como 30 8 MF Olga Ahtinen Tottenham Hotspur 27 9 MF Katariina Kosola Malmo FF 24 10 DF Emmi Siren Nordsjaelland 24 11 DF Nora Heroum Sampdoria 30 12 GK Anna Tamminen Hammarby IF 30 13 MF Oona Siren West Ham United 24 14 FW Heidi Kollanen Vittsjo GIK 28 15 DF Natalia Kuikka Chicago Stars FC 29 16 DF Nea Lehtola Brann 26 17 FW Sanni Franssi Real Sociedad 30 18 FW Linda Sallstrom Vittsjo GIK 36 19 DF Maaria Roth HJK 28 20 MF Eveliina Summanen Tottenham Hotspur 27 21 FW Oona Sevenius Rosengard 21 22 FW Jutta Rantala Leicester City 25 23 GK Tinja-Riikka Korpela Servette 39

France

France Euro 2025 squad

France at the 2024 Olympics (Image credit: Getty Images)

France announced head coach Laurent Bonadei's final 23-player squad on June 5.

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Pos. Player Club Age - GK Constance Picaud Fleury 26 - GK Justine Lerond Montpellier 25 - GK Pauline Peyraud-Magnin Juventus 33 - DF Alice Sombath Lyon 21 - DF Elisa De Almeida Paris Saint-Germain 27 - DF Griedge Mbock Bathy Paris Saint-Germain 30 - DF Lou Bogaert Paris FC 21 - DF Maelle Lakrar Real Madrid 25 - DF Melween N'Dongala Paris FC 20 - DF Selma Bacha Lyon 24 - DF Thiniba Samoura Paris Saint-Germain 21 - MF Amel Majri Lyon 32 - MF Grace Geyoro Paris Saint-Germain 28 - MF Oriane Jean-Francois Chelsea 23 - MF Sakina Karchaoui Paris Saint-Germain 29 - MF Sandie Toletti Real Madrid 29 - MF Sandy Baltimore Chelsea 25 - FW Clara Mateo Paris FC 27 - FW Delphine Cascarino San Diego Wave 28 - FW Kadidiatou Diani Lyon 30 - FW Kelly Gago Everton 26 - FW Marie-Antoinette Katoto Paris Saint-Germain 26 - FW Melvine Malard Manchester United 25

Germany

Germany Euro 2025 squad

Giulia Gwinn of Germany (Image credit: Sebastian Widmann - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Germany announced head coach Christian Wuck's final 23-player squad on June 12, along with a 12-player standby list.

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Pos. Player Club Age 1 GK Ann-Katrin Berger Gotham FC 34 2 DF Sarai Linder VfL Wolfsburg 25 3 DF Kathrin Hendrich VfL Wolfsburg 33 4 DF Rebecca Knaak Manchester City 29 5 DF Carlotta Wamser Eintracht Frankfurt 21 6 DF Janina Minge VfL Wolfsburg 26 7 DF Giulia Gwinn Bayern Munich 26 8 MF Sydney Lohmann Bayern Munich 25 9 MF Sjoeke Nusken Chelsea 24 10 FW Laura Freigang Eintracht Frankfurt 27 11 FW Lea Schuller Bayern Munich 27 12 GK Stina Johannes Eintracht Frankfurt 25 13 MF Sara Dabritz Lyon 30 14 FW Cora Zicai SC Freiburg 20 15 FW Selina Cerci TSG Hoffenheim 25 16 MF Linda Dallmann Bayern Munich 30 17 DF Franziska Kett Bayern Munich 20 18 FW Giovanna Hoffmann RB Leipzig 26 19 FW Klara Buhl Bayern Munich 24 20 MF Elisa Senss Eintracht Frankfurt 28 21 GK Ena Mahmutovic Bayern Munich 21 22 MF Jule Brand VfL Wolfsburg 22 23 DF Sophia Kleinherne Eintracht Frankfurt 25

Iceland

Iceland Euro 2025 squad

Iceland's national team (Image credit: Tobias Giesen/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Iceland announced head coach Thorsteinn Halldorsson's final 23-player squad on June 13.

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Pos. Player Club Age - GK Cecilia Ran Runarsdottir Inter Milan 21 - GK Fanney Inga Birkisdottir BK Hacken 20 - GK Telma Ivarsdottir Breidablik 26 - DF Aslaug Munda Gunnlaugsdottir Breidablik 24 - DF Glodis Perla Viggosdottir Bayern Munich 30 - DF Gudny Arnadottir Kristianstad 24 - DF Gudrun Arnardottir Rosengard 29 - DF Hafrun Rakel Halldorsdottir Brondby 22 - DF Ingibjorg Sigurdardottir Brondby 27 - DF Natasha Anasi Valur 33 - DF Saedis Run Heidarsdottir Valerenga 20 - MF Agla Maria Albertsdottir Breidablik 25 - MF Alexandra Johannsdottir Kristianstad 25 - MF Amanda Andradottir Twente 21 - MF Berglind Ros Agustsdottir Valur 29 - MF Dagny Brynjarsdottir West Ham United 33 - MF Hildur Antonsdottir Madrid CFF 29 - MF Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir Bayer Leverkusen 23 - MF Katla Tryggvadottir Kristianstad 20 - FW Dilja Yr Zomers OH Leuven 23 - FW Hlin Eiriksdottir Leicester City 25 - FW Sandra Jessen Thor/KA 30 - FW Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir VfL Wolfsburg 24

Italy

Italy Euro 2025

The Italy national team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italy announced head coach Andrea Soncin's final 23-player squad plus four reserves on June 25.

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Pos. Player Club Age 1 GK Laura Giuliani Milan 32 2 DF Elisabetta Oliviero Lazio 27 3 DF Lucia Di Guglielmo Roma 28 4 MF Eva Schatzer Juventus 20 5 DF Elena Linari Roma 31 6 MF Manuela Giugliano Roma 27 7 FW Sofia Cantore Juventus 25 8 MF Emma Severini Fiorentina 21 9 FW Martina Piemonte Lazio 27 10 FW Cristiana Girelli Juventus 35 11 FW Barbara Bonansea Juventus 34 12 GK Rachele Baldi Inter Milan 30 13 DF Julie Piga Milan 27 14 FW Chiara Beccari Juventus 20 15 MF Annamaria Serturini Inter Milan 27 16 MF Eleonora Goldoni Lazio 29 17 DF Lisa Boattin Juventus 28 18 MF Arianna Caruso Bayern Munich 25 19 DF Martina Lenzini Juventus 26 20 MF Giada Greggi Roma 25 21 FW Michela Cambiaghi Inter Milan 29 22 GK Francesca Durante Fiorentina 28 23 DF Cecilia Salvai Juventus 31 24 MF Aurora Galli Everton 28 25 MF Valentina Bergamaschi Juventus 28 26 MF Martina Rosucci Juventus 33 27 GK Astrid Gilardi Como 22

Netherlands

Netherlands Euro 2025 squad

Netherlands national team (Image credit: Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

The Netherlands announced head coach Andries Jonker's final 23-player squad on June 21.

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Pos. Player Club Age 1 GK Daphne van Domselaar Arsenal 25 2 DF Lynn Wilms VfL Wolfsburg 24 3 DF Caitlin Dijkstra VfL Wolfsburg 26 4 DF Veerle Buurman PSV 19 5 FW Romee Leuchter Paris Saint-Germain 24 6 MF Jill Roord Manchester City 28 7 FW Lineth Beerensteyn VfL Wolfsburg 28 8 DF Sherida Spitse Ajax 35 9 FW Vivianne Miedema Manchester City 28 10 MF Danielle van de Donk Lyon 33 11 FW Esmee Brugts Barcelona 21 12 FW Chasity Grant Aston Villa 24 13 FW Renate Jansen PSV 34 14 MF Jackie Groenen Paris Saint-Germain 30 15 FW Katja Snoeijs Everton 28 16 GK Lize Kop Tottenham Hotspur 27 17 MF Victoria Pelova Arsenal 26 18 DF Kerstin Casparij Manchester City 24 19 MF Wieke Kaptein Chelsea 19 20 DF Dominique Janssen Manchester United 30 21 MF Damaris Egurrola Lyon 25 22 DF Ilse van der Zanden Utrecht 29 23 GK Danielle de Jong Twente 22

Norway

Norway Euro 2025 squad

Ada Hegerberg of Norway (Image credit: Molly Darlington - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Norway announced head coach Gemma Grainger's final 23-player squad on June 16. Guro Bergsvand withdrew from the squad due to injury on June 25, to be replaced by Marthine Ostenstad.

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Pos. Player Club Age 1 GK Cecilie Fiskerstrand Fiorentina 29 2 DF Marit Bratberg Lund Benfica 27 3 DF Emilie Woldvik Rosengard 26 4 DF Tuva Hansen Bayern Munich 27 5 DF Marthine Ostenstad Brann 24 6 DF Maren Mjelde Everton 35 7 MF Ingrid Syrstad Engen Barcelona 27 8 MF Vilde Boe Risa Atletico Madrid 29 9 FW Karina Saevik Valerenga 29 10 FW Caroline Graham Hansen Barcelona 30 11 MF Guro Reiten Chelsea 30 12 GK Selma Panengstuen Brann 22 13 DF Thea Bjelde Valerenga 25 14 FW Ada Hegerberg Lyon 29 15 MF Justine Kielland VfL Wolfsburg 22 16 DF Mathilde Harviken Juventus 23 17 FW Celin Bizet Ildhusoy Manchester United 23 18 MF Frida Maanum Arsenal 25 19 MF Elisabeth Terland Manchester United 24 20 FW Synne Jensen Atletico Madrid 29 21 MF Lisa Naalsund Manchester United 30 22 MF Signe Gaupset Brann 20 23 GK Aurora Mikalsen FC Koln 29

Poland

Poland Euro 2025 squad

Poland national team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Poland announced head coach Nina Patalon's final 23-player squad on June 13.

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Pos. Player Club Age - GK Kinga Seweryn GKS Katowice 20 - GK Kinga Szemik West Ham United 28 - GK Natalia Radkiewicz Pogon Szczecin 21 - DF Emilia Szymczak Barcelona B 19 - DF Kayla Adamek Ottawa Rapid 30 - DF Martyna Wiankowska FC Koln 28 - DF Oliwia Wos Basel 25 - DF Paulina Dudek Paris Saint-Germain 28 - DF Sylwia Matysik FC Koln 28 - DF Wiktoria Zieniewicz Basel 23 - MF Adriana Achcinska FC Koln 23 - MF Dominika Grabowska TSG Hoffenheim 26 - MF Ewelina Kamczyk Fleury 29 - MF Klaudia Slowinska GKS Katowice 25 - MF Martyna Brodzik Pogon Szczecin 23 - MF Milena Kokosz Asane 23 - MF Tanja Pawollek Eintracht Frankfurt 26 - FW Ewa Pajor Barcelona 28 - FW Klaudia Jedlinska Dijon 25 - FW Nadia Krezyman Dijon 21 - FW Natalia Padilla Sevilla 22 - FW Paulina Tomasiak Gornik Leczna 23 - FW Weronika Zawistowska Bayern Munich 25

Portugal

Portugal Euro 2025 squad

Jessica Silva of Portugal (Image credit: Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Portugal announced head coach Francisco Neto's final 23-player squad on June 24.

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Pos. Player Club Age 1 GK Ines Pereira Deportivo La Coruna 26 2 DF Catarina Amado Benfica 25 3 DF Lucia Alves Benfica 27 4 DF Ana Seica Tigres 24 5 DF Joana Marchao Servette 28 6 MF Andreia Jacinto Real Sociedad 23 7 MF Kika Nazareth Barcelona 22 8 MF Andreia Norton Benfica 28 9 DF Ana Borges Sporting CP 35 10 FW Jessica Silva Gotham FC 30 11 MF Tatiana Pinto Atletico Madrid 31 12 GK Patricia Morais Braga 33 13 MF Fatima Pinto Sporting CP 29 14 MF Dolores Silva Braga 33 15 DF Carole Costa Benfica 35 16 MF Andreia Faria Benfica 25 17 FW Diana Silva Sporting CP 30 18 DF Carolina Correia Torreense 23 19 DF Diana Gomes Sevilla 26 20 MF Beatriz Fonseca Sporting CP 26 21 FW Ana Capeta Sporting CP 27 22 GK Sierra Cota-Yarde AFC Toronto 21 23 FW Telma Encarnacao Sporting CP 23

Spain

Spain Euro 2025 squad

Salma Paralluelo of Spain (Image credit: Florencia Tan Jun - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Spain announced head coach Montse Tome's final 23-player squad on June 10/

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Pos. Player Club Age 1 GK Esther Sullastres Sevilla 32 2 DF Ona Batlle Barcelona 26 3 DF Jana Fernandez Barcelona 23 4 DF Irene Paredes Barcelona 33 5 DF Maria Mendez Real Madrid 24 6 MF Aitana Bonmati Barcelona 27 7 DF Olga Carmona Real Madrid 25 8 FW Mariona Caldentey Arsenal 29 9 FW Esther Gonzalez Gotham FC 32 10 MF Athenea del Castillo Real Madrid 24 11 MF Alexia Putellas Barcelona 31 12 MF Patricia Guijarro Barcelona 27 13 GK Cata Coll Barcelona 24 14 DF Laia Aleixandri Manchester City 24 15 DF Leila Ouahabi Manchester City 32 16 FW Cristina Martin-Prieto Benfica 32 17 FW Lucia Garcia Monterrey 26 18 FW Salma Paralluelo Barcelona 21 19 MF Vicky Lopez Barcelona 18 20 FW Claudia Pina Barcelona 23 21 FW Alba Redondo Real Madrid 28 22 MF Maite Zubieta Athletic Bilbao 23 23 GK Adriana Nanclares Athletic Bilbao 23

Sweden

Sweden Euro 2025 squad

Sweden national team (Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Sweden announced head coach Peter Gerhardsson's final 23-player squad on June 11.

Matilda Vinberg was named as a standby player to replace Fridolina Rolfo, who was a doubt – but Rolfo has made the tournament.

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Pos. Player Club Age 1 GK Emma Holmgren Levante 28 2 DF Jonna Andersson Linkoping 32 3 DF Linda Sembrant Bayern Munich 38 4 DF Hanna Lundkvist San Diego Wave 22 5 DF Amanda Nilden Tottenham Hotspur 26 6 DF Magdalena Eriksson Bayern Munich 31 7 MF Madelen Janogy Fiorentina 29 8 FW Lina Hurtig Arsenal 29 9 FW Kosovare Asllani London City Lionesses 35 10 MF Sofia Jakobsson London City Lionesses 35 11 FW Stina Blackstenius Arsenal 29 12 GK Jennifer Falk BK Hacken 32 13 DF Amanda Ilestedt Arsenal 32 14 DF Nathalie Bjorn Chelsea 28 15 MF Julia Zigiotti Olme Bayern Munich 27 16 MF Filippa Angeldahl Real Madrid 27 17 FW Ellen Wangerheim Hammarby IF 20 18 FW Fridolina Rolfo Barcelona 31 19 FW Johanna Rytting Kaneryd Chelsea 28 20 MF Hanna Bennison Juventus 22 21 GK Tove Enblom Valerenga 30 22 DF Smilla Holmberg Hammarby IF 18 23 FW Rebecka Blomqvist VfL Wolfsburg 27

Switzerland

Switzerland Euro 2025 squad

Lia Walti of Switzerland (Image credit: Sebastian Widmann - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Switzerland announced head coach Pia Sundhage's final 23-player squad on June 23.

Wales

Wales Euro 2025 squad

Jess Fishlock of Wales (Image credit: Â©SPORTSFILE)

Wales announced head coach Rhian Wilkinson's final 23-player squad on June 19.

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Pos. Player Club Age 1 GK Olivia Clark Leicester City 23 2 DF Lily Woodham Crystal Palace 24 3 DF Gemma Evans Liverpool 28 4 MF Sophie Ingle Chelsea 33 5 DF Rhiannon Roberts Real Betis 34 6 DF Josie Green Crystal Palace 32 7 MF Ceri Holland Liverpool 27 8 MF Angharad James Seattle Reign 31 9 FW Kayleigh Barton Charlton Athletic 37 10 MF Jess Fishlock Seattle Reign 38 11 FW Hannah Cain Leicester City 26 12 GK Poppy Soper Blackburn Rovers 23 13 MF Rachel Rowe Southampton 32 14 DF Hayley Ladd Everton 31 15 FW Elise Hughes Crystal Palace 24 16 DF Charlie Estcourt DC Power FC 27 17 MF Lois Joel Newcastle United 26 18 DF Esther Morgan Sheffield United 22 19 DF Ella Powell Bristol City 25 20 FW Carrie Jones IFK Norrkoping 21 21 GK Safia Middleton-Patel Manchester United 20 22 MF Alice Griffiths Durham 24 23 FW Ffion Morgan Bristol City 25

Frequently asked questions

How many players can each team register? Each team must register a squad of 23 players.

How many goalkeepers are required in each squad? Each squad must include three goalkeepers.

Can teams call up other players during the tournament? No. Every team has a set number of squad places that have to be confirmed before the tournament begins.

Can a player be replaced if they get injured or ill? Yes, if a player suffers a serious injury or illness before the tournament begins, they can be replaced. This must be assessed and confirmed by both their team doctor and a doctor from the UEFA Medical Committee.