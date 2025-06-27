Women's Euro 2025 squads: Every team at the tournament
The Women's Euro 2025 squads have been announced ahead of the tournament in Switzerland.
With Euro 2025 kicking off in Switzerland on July 2, 16 teams are set to compete – and each country has now fully submitted their squad ahead of the competition.
The Lionesses are among the favourites – but it won't be easy.
For the first time since 1970, England head into a major football tournament as the holders. In Mexico, Sir Alf Ramsey’s men failed to retain the World Cup they had clinched on home soil, and Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses – who triumphed at Wembley too – will have to escape the Group of Death if they are to defend their European crown in Switzerland this July.
Still, Wiegman is heading into this competition having won the previous two and reached the final of the World Cup just gone. Their conquerors in that clash, Spain, will be out for revenge after England beat them in the Euros in 2022 – it could turn out to be an international rivalry for the ages.
For 14 of the 16 sides it will be business as usual, but Poland and Wales are making their maiden appearance at a finals. Both are in difficult groups, and both are coming up against a neighbour in Germany and England, respectively.
Here's a rundown of the entire tournament's squads.
Women's Euro 2025 squads: every squad at the tournament:
Belgium
Belgium Euro 2025 squad
Belgium announced head coach Elisabet Gunnarsdottir's final 23-player squad on June 11.
No.
Pos.
Player
Club
Age
-
GK
Femke Bastiaen
Utrecht
24
-
GK
Lisa Lichtfus
Le Havre
25
-
GK
Nicky Evrard
PSV
30
-
DF
Amber Tysiak
West Ham United
25
-
DF
Davina Philtjens
Sassuolo
36
-
DF
Isabelle Iliano
Club YLA
28
-
DF
Janice Cayman
Leicester City
36
-
DF
Jill Janssens
TSG Hoffenheim
21
-
DF
Laura Deloose
Anderlecht
32
-
DF
Sari Kees
Leicester City
24
-
DF
Zenia Mertens
OH Leuven
24
-
MF
Elena Dhont
Sassuolo
27
-
MF
Jarne Teulings
Feyenoord
23
-
MF
Justine Vanhaevermaet
Everton
33
-
MF
Kassandra Missipo
Sassuolo
27
-
MF
Marie Detruyer
Inter Milan
21
-
MF
Sarah Wijnants
Anderlecht
25
-
MF
Tine De Caigny
Anderlecht
28
-
FW
Ella Van Kerkhoven
Feyenoord
31
-
FW
Hannah Eurlings
OH Leuven
22
-
FW
Jassina Blom
UD Tenerife
30
-
FW
Mariam Toloba
Standard Liege
25
-
FW
Tessa Wullaert
Inter Milan
32
Denmark
Denmark Euro 2025 squad
Denmark announced head coach Andree Jeglertz' final 23-player squad on June 20.
No.
Pos.
Player
Club
Age
-
GK
Alberte Vingum
HB Koge
20
-
GK
Kathrine Larsen
Sampdoria
32
-
GK
Maja Bay Ostergaard
Vaxjo DFF
27
-
DF
Emma Faerge
Fiorentina
24
-
DF
Frederikke Thogersen
Roma
29
-
DF
Isabella Obaze
Portland Thorns
22
-
DF
Katrine Veje
Crystal Palace
34
-
DF
Sanne Troelsgaard
Roma
36
-
DF
Sara Holmgaard
Everton
26
-
DF
Sara Thrige
PSV
29
-
DF
Stine Ballisager
Fiorentina
31
-
MF
Emma Snerle
Fiorentina
24
-
MF
Janni Thomsen
Utah Royals
25
-
MF
Josefine Hasbo
Gotham FC
23
-
MF
Karen Holmgaard
Everton
26
-
MF
Kathrine Kuhl
Roma
21
-
MF
Rikke Madsen
Everton
27
-
FW
Amalie Vangsgaard
Juventus
28
-
FW
Cornelia Kramer
Bayer Leverkusen
22
-
FW
Nadia Nadim
Hammarby IF
37
-
FW
Pernille Harder
Bayern Munich
32
-
FW
Signe Bruun
Real Madrid
27
-
FW
Sofie Bredgaard
Fiorentina
23
England
England Euro 2025 squad
England announced head coach's Sarina Wiegman's final 23-player squad on June 5.
Sophie Baggaley, Laura Blindkilde Brown, Missy Bo Kearns and Lucy Parker were named as standby players and will train with the squad until June 30.
No.
Pos.
Player
Club
Age
1
GK
Hannah Hampton
Chelsea
24
2
DF
Lucy Bronze
Chelsea
33
3
DF
Niamh Charles
Chelsea
26
4
MF
Keira Walsh
Chelsea
28
5
DF
Alex Greenwood
Manchester City
31
6
DF
Leah Williamson
Arsenal
28
7
FW
Lauren James
Chelsea
23
8
MF
Georgia Stanway
Bayern Munich
26
9
FW
Beth Mead
Arsenal
30
10
MF
Ella Toone
Manchester United
25
11
FW
Lauren Hemp
Manchester City
24
12
DF
Maya Le Tissier
Manchester United
23
13
GK
Anna Moorhouse
Orlando Pride
30
14
MF
Grace Clinton
Manchester United
22
15
DF
Esme Morgan
Washington Spirit
24
16
DF
Jess Carter
Gotham FC
27
17
FW
Michelle Agyemang
Brighton & Hove Albion
19
18
FW
Chloe Kelly
Arsenal
27
19
FW
Aggie Beever-Jones
Chelsea
21
20
MF
Jess Park
Manchester City
23
21
GK
Khiara Keating
Manchester City
21
22
DF
Lotte Wubben-Moy
Arsenal
26
23
FW
Alessia Russo
Arsenal
26
Finland
Finland Euro 2025 squad
Finland announced head coach Marko Saloranta's final 23-player squad on 19 June.
No.
Pos.
Player
Club
Age
1
GK
Anna Koivunen
Djurgarden
25
2
MF
Vilma Koivisto
Linkoping
22
3
DF
Eva Nystrom
West Ham United
25
4
MF
Ria Oling
Crystal Palace
30
5
DF
Emma Koivisto
AC Milan
30
6
DF
Joanna Tynnila
Brann
23
7
MF
Adelina Engman
Como
30
8
MF
Olga Ahtinen
Tottenham Hotspur
27
9
MF
Katariina Kosola
Malmo FF
24
10
DF
Emmi Siren
Nordsjaelland
24
11
DF
Nora Heroum
Sampdoria
30
12
GK
Anna Tamminen
Hammarby IF
30
13
MF
Oona Siren
West Ham United
24
14
FW
Heidi Kollanen
Vittsjo GIK
28
15
DF
Natalia Kuikka
Chicago Stars FC
29
16
DF
Nea Lehtola
Brann
26
17
FW
Sanni Franssi
Real Sociedad
30
18
FW
Linda Sallstrom
Vittsjo GIK
36
19
DF
Maaria Roth
HJK
28
20
MF
Eveliina Summanen
Tottenham Hotspur
27
21
FW
Oona Sevenius
Rosengard
21
22
FW
Jutta Rantala
Leicester City
25
23
GK
Tinja-Riikka Korpela
Servette
39
France
France Euro 2025 squad
France announced head coach Laurent Bonadei's final 23-player squad on June 5.
No.
Pos.
Player
Club
Age
-
GK
Constance Picaud
Fleury
26
-
GK
Justine Lerond
Montpellier
25
-
GK
Pauline Peyraud-Magnin
Juventus
33
-
DF
Alice Sombath
Lyon
21
-
DF
Elisa De Almeida
Paris Saint-Germain
27
-
DF
Griedge Mbock Bathy
Paris Saint-Germain
30
-
DF
Lou Bogaert
Paris FC
21
-
DF
Maelle Lakrar
Real Madrid
25
-
DF
Melween N'Dongala
Paris FC
20
-
DF
Selma Bacha
Lyon
24
-
DF
Thiniba Samoura
Paris Saint-Germain
21
-
MF
Amel Majri
Lyon
32
-
MF
Grace Geyoro
Paris Saint-Germain
28
-
MF
Oriane Jean-Francois
Chelsea
23
-
MF
Sakina Karchaoui
Paris Saint-Germain
29
-
MF
Sandie Toletti
Real Madrid
29
-
MF
Sandy Baltimore
Chelsea
25
-
FW
Clara Mateo
Paris FC
27
-
FW
Delphine Cascarino
San Diego Wave
28
-
FW
Kadidiatou Diani
Lyon
30
-
FW
Kelly Gago
Everton
26
-
FW
Marie-Antoinette Katoto
Paris Saint-Germain
26
-
FW
Melvine Malard
Manchester United
25
Germany
Germany Euro 2025 squad
Germany announced head coach Christian Wuck's final 23-player squad on June 12, along with a 12-player standby list.
No.
Pos.
Player
Club
Age
1
GK
Ann-Katrin Berger
Gotham FC
34
2
DF
Sarai Linder
VfL Wolfsburg
25
3
DF
Kathrin Hendrich
VfL Wolfsburg
33
4
DF
Rebecca Knaak
Manchester City
29
5
DF
Carlotta Wamser
Eintracht Frankfurt
21
6
DF
Janina Minge
VfL Wolfsburg
26
7
DF
Giulia Gwinn
Bayern Munich
26
8
MF
Sydney Lohmann
Bayern Munich
25
9
MF
Sjoeke Nusken
Chelsea
24
10
FW
Laura Freigang
Eintracht Frankfurt
27
11
FW
Lea Schuller
Bayern Munich
27
12
GK
Stina Johannes
Eintracht Frankfurt
25
13
MF
Sara Dabritz
Lyon
30
14
FW
Cora Zicai
SC Freiburg
20
15
FW
Selina Cerci
TSG Hoffenheim
25
16
MF
Linda Dallmann
Bayern Munich
30
17
DF
Franziska Kett
Bayern Munich
20
18
FW
Giovanna Hoffmann
RB Leipzig
26
19
FW
Klara Buhl
Bayern Munich
24
20
MF
Elisa Senss
Eintracht Frankfurt
28
21
GK
Ena Mahmutovic
Bayern Munich
21
22
MF
Jule Brand
VfL Wolfsburg
22
23
DF
Sophia Kleinherne
Eintracht Frankfurt
25
Iceland
Iceland Euro 2025 squad
Iceland announced head coach Thorsteinn Halldorsson's final 23-player squad on June 13.
No.
Pos.
Player
Club
Age
-
GK
Cecilia Ran Runarsdottir
Inter Milan
21
-
GK
Fanney Inga Birkisdottir
BK Hacken
20
-
GK
Telma Ivarsdottir
Breidablik
26
-
DF
Aslaug Munda Gunnlaugsdottir
Breidablik
24
-
DF
Glodis Perla Viggosdottir
Bayern Munich
30
-
DF
Gudny Arnadottir
Kristianstad
24
-
DF
Gudrun Arnardottir
Rosengard
29
-
DF
Hafrun Rakel Halldorsdottir
Brondby
22
-
DF
Ingibjorg Sigurdardottir
Brondby
27
-
DF
Natasha Anasi
Valur
33
-
DF
Saedis Run Heidarsdottir
Valerenga
20
-
MF
Agla Maria Albertsdottir
Breidablik
25
-
MF
Alexandra Johannsdottir
Kristianstad
25
-
MF
Amanda Andradottir
Twente
21
-
MF
Berglind Ros Agustsdottir
Valur
29
-
MF
Dagny Brynjarsdottir
West Ham United
33
-
MF
Hildur Antonsdottir
Madrid CFF
29
-
MF
Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir
Bayer Leverkusen
23
-
MF
Katla Tryggvadottir
Kristianstad
20
-
FW
Dilja Yr Zomers
OH Leuven
23
-
FW
Hlin Eiriksdottir
Leicester City
25
-
FW
Sandra Jessen
Thor/KA
30
-
FW
Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir
VfL Wolfsburg
24
Italy
Italy Euro 2025
Italy announced head coach Andrea Soncin's final 23-player squad plus four reserves on June 25.
No.
Pos.
Player
Club
Age
1
GK
Laura Giuliani
Milan
32
2
DF
Elisabetta Oliviero
Lazio
27
3
DF
Lucia Di Guglielmo
Roma
28
4
MF
Eva Schatzer
Juventus
20
5
DF
Elena Linari
Roma
31
6
MF
Manuela Giugliano
Roma
27
7
FW
Sofia Cantore
Juventus
25
8
MF
Emma Severini
Fiorentina
21
9
FW
Martina Piemonte
Lazio
27
10
FW
Cristiana Girelli
Juventus
35
11
FW
Barbara Bonansea
Juventus
34
12
GK
Rachele Baldi
Inter Milan
30
13
DF
Julie Piga
Milan
27
14
FW
Chiara Beccari
Juventus
20
15
MF
Annamaria Serturini
Inter Milan
27
16
MF
Eleonora Goldoni
Lazio
29
17
DF
Lisa Boattin
Juventus
28
18
MF
Arianna Caruso
Bayern Munich
25
19
DF
Martina Lenzini
Juventus
26
20
MF
Giada Greggi
Roma
25
21
FW
Michela Cambiaghi
Inter Milan
29
22
GK
Francesca Durante
Fiorentina
28
23
DF
Cecilia Salvai
Juventus
31
24
MF
Aurora Galli
Everton
28
25
MF
Valentina Bergamaschi
Juventus
28
26
MF
Martina Rosucci
Juventus
33
27
GK
Astrid Gilardi
Como
22
Netherlands
Netherlands Euro 2025 squad
The Netherlands announced head coach Andries Jonker's final 23-player squad on June 21.
No.
Pos.
Player
Club
Age
1
GK
Daphne van Domselaar
Arsenal
25
2
DF
Lynn Wilms
VfL Wolfsburg
24
3
DF
Caitlin Dijkstra
VfL Wolfsburg
26
4
DF
Veerle Buurman
PSV
19
5
FW
Romee Leuchter
Paris Saint-Germain
24
6
MF
Jill Roord
Manchester City
28
7
FW
Lineth Beerensteyn
VfL Wolfsburg
28
8
DF
Sherida Spitse
Ajax
35
9
FW
Vivianne Miedema
Manchester City
28
10
MF
Danielle van de Donk
Lyon
33
11
FW
Esmee Brugts
Barcelona
21
12
FW
Chasity Grant
Aston Villa
24
13
FW
Renate Jansen
PSV
34
14
MF
Jackie Groenen
Paris Saint-Germain
30
15
FW
Katja Snoeijs
Everton
28
16
GK
Lize Kop
Tottenham Hotspur
27
17
MF
Victoria Pelova
Arsenal
26
18
DF
Kerstin Casparij
Manchester City
24
19
MF
Wieke Kaptein
Chelsea
19
20
DF
Dominique Janssen
Manchester United
30
21
MF
Damaris Egurrola
Lyon
25
22
DF
Ilse van der Zanden
Utrecht
29
23
GK
Danielle de Jong
Twente
22
Norway
Norway Euro 2025 squad
Norway announced head coach Gemma Grainger's final 23-player squad on June 16. Guro Bergsvand withdrew from the squad due to injury on June 25, to be replaced by Marthine Ostenstad.
No.
Pos.
Player
Club
Age
1
GK
Cecilie Fiskerstrand
Fiorentina
29
2
DF
Marit Bratberg Lund
Benfica
27
3
DF
Emilie Woldvik
Rosengard
26
4
DF
Tuva Hansen
Bayern Munich
27
5
DF
Marthine Ostenstad
Brann
24
6
DF
Maren Mjelde
Everton
35
7
MF
Ingrid Syrstad Engen
Barcelona
27
8
MF
Vilde Boe Risa
Atletico Madrid
29
9
FW
Karina Saevik
Valerenga
29
10
FW
Caroline Graham Hansen
Barcelona
30
11
MF
Guro Reiten
Chelsea
30
12
GK
Selma Panengstuen
Brann
22
13
DF
Thea Bjelde
Valerenga
25
14
FW
Ada Hegerberg
Lyon
29
15
MF
Justine Kielland
VfL Wolfsburg
22
16
DF
Mathilde Harviken
Juventus
23
17
FW
Celin Bizet Ildhusoy
Manchester United
23
18
MF
Frida Maanum
Arsenal
25
19
MF
Elisabeth Terland
Manchester United
24
20
FW
Synne Jensen
Atletico Madrid
29
21
MF
Lisa Naalsund
Manchester United
30
22
MF
Signe Gaupset
Brann
20
23
GK
Aurora Mikalsen
FC Koln
29
Poland
Poland Euro 2025 squad
Poland announced head coach Nina Patalon's final 23-player squad on June 13.
No.
Pos.
Player
Club
Age
-
GK
Kinga Seweryn
GKS Katowice
20
-
GK
Kinga Szemik
West Ham United
28
-
GK
Natalia Radkiewicz
Pogon Szczecin
21
-
DF
Emilia Szymczak
Barcelona B
19
-
DF
Kayla Adamek
Ottawa Rapid
30
-
DF
Martyna Wiankowska
FC Koln
28
-
DF
Oliwia Wos
Basel
25
-
DF
Paulina Dudek
Paris Saint-Germain
28
-
DF
Sylwia Matysik
FC Koln
28
-
DF
Wiktoria Zieniewicz
Basel
23
-
MF
Adriana Achcinska
FC Koln
23
-
MF
Dominika Grabowska
TSG Hoffenheim
26
-
MF
Ewelina Kamczyk
Fleury
29
-
MF
Klaudia Slowinska
GKS Katowice
25
-
MF
Martyna Brodzik
Pogon Szczecin
23
-
MF
Milena Kokosz
Asane
23
-
MF
Tanja Pawollek
Eintracht Frankfurt
26
-
FW
Ewa Pajor
Barcelona
28
-
FW
Klaudia Jedlinska
Dijon
25
-
FW
Nadia Krezyman
Dijon
21
-
FW
Natalia Padilla
Sevilla
22
-
FW
Paulina Tomasiak
Gornik Leczna
23
-
FW
Weronika Zawistowska
Bayern Munich
25
Portugal
Portugal Euro 2025 squad
Portugal announced head coach Francisco Neto's final 23-player squad on June 24.
No.
Pos.
Player
Club
Age
1
GK
Ines Pereira
Deportivo La Coruna
26
2
DF
Catarina Amado
Benfica
25
3
DF
Lucia Alves
Benfica
27
4
DF
Ana Seica
Tigres
24
5
DF
Joana Marchao
Servette
28
6
MF
Andreia Jacinto
Real Sociedad
23
7
MF
Kika Nazareth
Barcelona
22
8
MF
Andreia Norton
Benfica
28
9
DF
Ana Borges
Sporting CP
35
10
FW
Jessica Silva
Gotham FC
30
11
MF
Tatiana Pinto
Atletico Madrid
31
12
GK
Patricia Morais
Braga
33
13
MF
Fatima Pinto
Sporting CP
29
14
MF
Dolores Silva
Braga
33
15
DF
Carole Costa
Benfica
35
16
MF
Andreia Faria
Benfica
25
17
FW
Diana Silva
Sporting CP
30
18
DF
Carolina Correia
Torreense
23
19
DF
Diana Gomes
Sevilla
26
20
MF
Beatriz Fonseca
Sporting CP
26
21
FW
Ana Capeta
Sporting CP
27
22
GK
Sierra Cota-Yarde
AFC Toronto
21
23
FW
Telma Encarnacao
Sporting CP
23
Spain
Spain Euro 2025 squad
Spain announced head coach Montse Tome's final 23-player squad on June 10/
No.
Pos.
Player
Club
Age
1
GK
Esther Sullastres
Sevilla
32
2
DF
Ona Batlle
Barcelona
26
3
DF
Jana Fernandez
Barcelona
23
4
DF
Irene Paredes
Barcelona
33
5
DF
Maria Mendez
Real Madrid
24
6
MF
Aitana Bonmati
Barcelona
27
7
DF
Olga Carmona
Real Madrid
25
8
FW
Mariona Caldentey
Arsenal
29
9
FW
Esther Gonzalez
Gotham FC
32
10
MF
Athenea del Castillo
Real Madrid
24
11
MF
Alexia Putellas
Barcelona
31
12
MF
Patricia Guijarro
Barcelona
27
13
GK
Cata Coll
Barcelona
24
14
DF
Laia Aleixandri
Manchester City
24
15
DF
Leila Ouahabi
Manchester City
32
16
FW
Cristina Martin-Prieto
Benfica
32
17
FW
Lucia Garcia
Monterrey
26
18
FW
Salma Paralluelo
Barcelona
21
19
MF
Vicky Lopez
Barcelona
18
20
FW
Claudia Pina
Barcelona
23
21
FW
Alba Redondo
Real Madrid
28
22
MF
Maite Zubieta
Athletic Bilbao
23
23
GK
Adriana Nanclares
Athletic Bilbao
23
Sweden
Sweden Euro 2025 squad
Sweden announced head coach Peter Gerhardsson's final 23-player squad on June 11.
Matilda Vinberg was named as a standby player to replace Fridolina Rolfo, who was a doubt – but Rolfo has made the tournament.
No.
Pos.
Player
Club
Age
1
GK
Emma Holmgren
Levante
28
2
DF
Jonna Andersson
Linkoping
32
3
DF
Linda Sembrant
Bayern Munich
38
4
DF
Hanna Lundkvist
San Diego Wave
22
5
DF
Amanda Nilden
Tottenham Hotspur
26
6
DF
Magdalena Eriksson
Bayern Munich
31
7
MF
Madelen Janogy
Fiorentina
29
8
FW
Lina Hurtig
Arsenal
29
9
FW
Kosovare Asllani
London City Lionesses
35
10
MF
Sofia Jakobsson
London City Lionesses
35
11
FW
Stina Blackstenius
Arsenal
29
12
GK
Jennifer Falk
BK Hacken
32
13
DF
Amanda Ilestedt
Arsenal
32
14
DF
Nathalie Bjorn
Chelsea
28
15
MF
Julia Zigiotti Olme
Bayern Munich
27
16
MF
Filippa Angeldahl
Real Madrid
27
17
FW
Ellen Wangerheim
Hammarby IF
20
18
FW
Fridolina Rolfo
Barcelona
31
19
FW
Johanna Rytting Kaneryd
Chelsea
28
20
MF
Hanna Bennison
Juventus
22
21
GK
Tove Enblom
Valerenga
30
22
DF
Smilla Holmberg
Hammarby IF
18
23
FW
Rebecka Blomqvist
VfL Wolfsburg
27
Switzerland
Switzerland Euro 2025 squad
Switzerland announced head coach Pia Sundhage's final 23-player squad on June 23.
No.
Pos.
Player
Club
Age
Wales
Wales Euro 2025 squad
Wales announced head coach Rhian Wilkinson's final 23-player squad on June 19.
No.
Pos.
Player
Club
Age
1
GK
Olivia Clark
Leicester City
23
2
DF
Lily Woodham
Crystal Palace
24
3
DF
Gemma Evans
Liverpool
28
4
MF
Sophie Ingle
Chelsea
33
5
DF
Rhiannon Roberts
Real Betis
34
6
DF
Josie Green
Crystal Palace
32
7
MF
Ceri Holland
Liverpool
27
8
MF
Angharad James
Seattle Reign
31
9
FW
Kayleigh Barton
Charlton Athletic
37
10
MF
Jess Fishlock
Seattle Reign
38
11
FW
Hannah Cain
Leicester City
26
12
GK
Poppy Soper
Blackburn Rovers
23
13
MF
Rachel Rowe
Southampton
32
14
DF
Hayley Ladd
Everton
31
15
FW
Elise Hughes
Crystal Palace
24
16
DF
Charlie Estcourt
DC Power FC
27
17
MF
Lois Joel
Newcastle United
26
18
DF
Esther Morgan
Sheffield United
22
19
DF
Ella Powell
Bristol City
25
20
FW
Carrie Jones
IFK Norrkoping
21
21
GK
Safia Middleton-Patel
Manchester United
20
22
MF
Alice Griffiths
Durham
24
23
FW
Ffion Morgan
Bristol City
25
Frequently asked questions
How many players can each team register?
Each team must register a squad of 23 players.
How many goalkeepers are required in each squad?
Each squad must include three goalkeepers.
Can teams call up other players during the tournament?
No. Every team has a set number of squad places that have to be confirmed before the tournament begins.
Can a player be replaced if they get injured or ill?
Yes, if a player suffers a serious injury or illness before the tournament begins, they can be replaced. This must be assessed and confirmed by both their team doctor and a doctor from the UEFA Medical Committee.
When is the deadline for teams to submit their squad lists?
Each team is required to submit their squad list by June 25.
