Liverpool in talks to close huge defender deal, following Real Madrid snub: report

By published

Liverpool have had a hectic summer – and it's not over yet, with another deal in the works

Arne Slot, head coach of Liverpool during a pre-season training session at AXA Training Centre on July 18, 2025 in Kirkby, England.
Arne Slot has had a busy summer in the transfer market (Image credit: Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool are advancing on a deal for a defender, as Arne Slot looks to finalise his squad.

Liverpool have enjoyed an enviable transfer window thus far, bringing in a new record signing in the shape of Florian Wirtz, signing his Bayer Leverkusen team-mate Florian Wirtz to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, and adding young talents Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike to provide depth and quality.

The Reds may not be done yet either, with the next steps in their Alexander Isak chase becoming clear – and defensive moves still to be confirmed.

Liverpool defender talks ongoing, with Isak move in the background

img_128-5.jpg

Virgil van Dijk lifts the Premier League title (Image credit: Unknown)

Despite making huge statements of intent in attacking areas, Liverpool may yet balance the side by ensuring the future of the defence, too.

Virgil van Dijk became the first Dutchman to captain a club to the Premier League last season – and is still as integral as ever – but at 34, he may well have peaked, while Jarell Quansah has left for Leverkusen.

Liverpool, England - March 11: Jarell Quansah of Liverpool FC controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg match between Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield on March 11, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Ryan Crockett/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Jarell Quansah left Liverpool this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Ibrahima only 26 years old and thought to be of interest to Real Madrid, the Merseysiders are facing a dilemma with the future of their backline – but now, Abdellah Boulma of FIFA.com has dropped an update on the Frenchman's status.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the reporter stated that the two parties, “Are still in talks over a contract extension,” adding that there was “No full agreement yet” but that Konate “is happy at the club and keen to stay.”

FourFourTwo understands that Real Madrid are primarily interested in a deal similar to that of Alexander-Arnold, who left Anfield on a free transfer earlier this summer – and with Los Blancos unlikely to put forward a significant transfer bid for Konate, Liverpool are in the driving seat with talks.

It's been heavily reported that Konate – ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the best centre-backs in the world right now – is one of two French defenders seriously under consideration, with Arsenal's William Saliba the other, with the Gunners set to open talks with the star over a deal in the coming weeks to keep him beyond 2027.

Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool celebrates scoring the first goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux on September 28, 2024 in Wolverhampton, England.

Ibrahima Konate is wanted by Real Madrid (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Beyond Konate, Van Dijk and Joe Gomez, Liverpool could well strike a deal for another centre-back before Deadline Day, with Marc Guehi a major target and the end of his Crystal Palace contract approaching next summer.

Konate is valued at €60 million by Transfermarkt.

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.