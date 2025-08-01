Newcastle United 'to dance to Anfield tune' as Liverpool take major next step in Alexander Isak pursuit: report
Liverpool have taken the next step in their pursuit of Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak
Newcastle striker Alexander Isak has already communicated his desire to club officials that he would like to explore a move away from St. James' Park this summer – and now Liverpool's interest and transfer intent has now been solidified following a major development in the unfolding saga.
Isak has been training at former club Real Sociedad's Zubieta base in northern Spain, after failing to go on tour with the rest of Newcastle's squad.
According to The Athletic sources, the decision not to travel was Isak's, although Newcastle have cited a 'minor thigh injury' for his absence.
Liverpool's opening Alexander Isak bid rejected by Newcastle United
The Magpies are currently out in South Korea, the second leg of their two-stop pre-season tour of the Far East which also comprised of a stint in Singapore.
Liverpool have been in talks with Newcastle over the player's availability and while the Tyneside club are adamant Isak is not for sale, the Reds are testing their resolve.
Newcastle have turned down Liverpool's opening offer for Isak reported to be in the region of £110-120 million.
The Merseyside club are, however, expected to return with an improved proposal. Before the transfer window is out, there is every chance Arne Slot will get his man, most likely for a British transfer record of £150m.
In FourFourTwo's opinion, the outcome of this summer's leading transfer saga is becoming more apparent.
Isak has made his intentions clear, Newcastle's power has been eroded by the player's actions and now Liverpool have formalised their interest with a bid.
As it stands, the size of their proposal does not meet Newcastle's valuation, but with two weeks until the new Premier League season begins, the Magpies' hierarchy are in a tough spot with a star player seemingly intent on pushing through a move.
Isak is contracted to Newcastle until the summer of 2028 but there is little use keeping a publicly unhappy player on the books, particularly as a high-earner, when there is a chance the club could earn £150m from an admittedly reluctant sale.
Newcastle are said to be courting Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, who could cost £100 million less than Isak's supposed price tag, meaning that despite their 'not-for-sale' stance on the Swede, contingency planning for a replacement is evidently underway.
Watkins' Villa Park deal expires next summer and the Villans' well-documented Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) issues could tempt the England forward's paymasters into a sale, should Newcastle dance to Liverpool's Isak tune and formalise their interest with a bid.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
