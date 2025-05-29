‘What Mary’s done for the game is incredibly impactful, she’s a huge loss this summer’ Former Lionesses goalkeeper Carly Telford on Mary Earps’ England legacy

The news that Mary Earps is stepping back from international football on the eve of Euro 2025 has caused shockwaves in the women’s game.

A stalwart of the Lionesses setup, a Euro 2022 winner, a World Cup finalist in 2023, and recipient of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award, Earps’ decision comes just weeks before England’s squad is expected to assemble for this summer’s Women’s Euros.

Few are better placed to reflect on her legacy than former England and Chelsea goalkeeper Carly Telford, who spent years alongside Earps in the national setup and watched her rise from a talented youngster to one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Carly Telford: 'When it comes to a decision like this, it would have taken Mary Earps a long time to reach one.'

Mary Earps made 53 senior appearances for the Lionesses. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I think everyone's shocked,” Telford tells FourFourTwo as an ambassador for Sure UK’s Breaking Limits campaign, which helps young people overcome barriers related to gender, race or ability to improve their confidence to move more.

“When it comes to a decision like that, it would have taken Mary a long time to reach it. I remember when I retired fully, it wasn't something that I just thought of suddenly. It wasn't one moment that triggered me into being like, ‘Oh, actually, I’m done with this.’ It's a decision made across multiple months, multiple days, multiple conversations with friends, family, coaching staff and others.”

Earps celebrates winning the 2024 FA Cup as a Manchester United player, prior to her move to current club PSG. (Image credit: Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Earps, 32, has long been more than just a goalkeeper for England. She has been a leader, an icon, and a symbol of the evolving stature of women’s football. Her standout performances, particularly during the 2022 European Championship victory and the 2023 World Cup run, helped define a golden era for the Lionesses.

“Mary would have taken the time to reach her decision,” Telford continues. “Now she feels like it’s the right time for her to step back. And yes, of course, we would have liked Mary to go to this summer’s Euros and have her experience within the group and what she brings. But at the same time, Mary is her own person. She has her own responsibility in what she wants to do and how she wants to do it.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Maybe she felt that it was best to do it now, to give the group the opportunity to embed a new goalkeeper in there ahead of the tournament,” says Telford. “And for the group to get used to her not being around, because she has been for so many years.”

Earps made 53 appearances for the Lionesses and was named FIFA Best Women’s Goalkeeper in 2022. But her influence goes far beyond the pitch.

Earps has given way for the likes of Hannah Hampton (Image credit: Justin Setterfield - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

“I feel like Mary’s given everything to the badge,” Telford tells FFT. “I’ve known Mary since she was like 19 or 20 and she’s given her everything to the successes that she's had, and I think how she's helped change attitudes towards female goalkeepers.”

Earps’ shot-stopping ability, command of her area and vocal leadership set a new standard for women’s goalkeeping in England, But it’s her willingness to speak out about inequality that perhaps sets her apart the most.

In 2023, she spoke out against Nike’s decision not to offer the women’s goalkeeper kit for sale on the company’s website – something they had done for the men’s team previously. The US sports brand eventually reversed their decision.

“I just hope that her legacy doesn’t go amiss or get called into question because of the timing of her news,” Telford adds. “But yeah, I think what Mary’s done for the game is incredibly impactful. I feel very lucky to have shared a dressing room and a pitch with her, and I hope she goes on to do amazing things. I know she will. She's just that kind of person.

Carly Telford says Earps will be a big loss

“But she’s a huge loss to the squad,” explains Telford. “At the same time, there’s lots of girls that are chomping at the bit to take that legacy forward.”

Telford’s involvement in Sure’s Breaking Limits campaign has recently focused on improving opportunities and attitudes towards young women in sport.

“There's been some data found that around 50 percent of girls don't have female role models, which is incredible when you think about the impact of the Lionesses,” she tells FFT. “About 67 per cent feel that they have barriers when it comes to sport. So whether that's equipment, whether that's the way they feel or look and the special anxieties they experience around that.

“A lot of them say sweating can make them feel uncomfortable, which I can remember feeling when I was at school. If I had class after a PE lesson, I preferred not to get too sweaty, which is something that bothers boys less. So those sorts of barriers, I think, but having that data to show I think it's so important, because then being able to talk about it and then put a program in place that emphasises that is hugely impactful.”