Striker at centre of Newcastle United transfer saga leaves training ground 'angry and disappointed': report
Brentford forward Yoane Wissa reportedly turned up to training this week but only held a face-to-face meeting with head coach Keith Andrews
The DR Congo international is said to have arrived at the West London club's training base but did not participate in the team's session, instead holding a meeting with Andrews, then leaving before the rest of the squad.
Wissa is the subject of transfer interest from Newcastle United - who could lose star man Alexander Isak to Liverpool this summer - and is supposedly 'angry and disappointed' at Brentford's negotiations with the Tyneside club.
The 28-year-old scored 19 Premier League goals for the Bees last season, only four fewer than Newcastle's Swedish frontman. Wissa's tally fell one short of former teammate Bryan Mbeumo, who has since joined Manchester United in a £71 million move.
Yoane Wissa 'angry and disappointed' at Brentford negotiations
Newcastle were unsuccessful with their opening gambit for the Brentford attacker, tabling a £25 million offer for Wissa, which was turned down.
The Magpies have, for now, walked away from the negotiating table, according to Sky Sports, due to Brentford's demands.
It is understood that the player's desire is to be granted a move north, which would see him compete in the UEFA Champions League for the first time in his career.
Wissa joined Brentford in 2021 from French club Lorient, with whom he spent three-and-a-half years, most of which was spent in Ligue 2 - France's second tier.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
In the Premier League, Wissa has found the net 45 times across the past four seasons, although 31 of those goals have come since August 2023.
The player signed renewed terms with Brentford in May 2023 on a deal which is due to expire next summer. It is not understood to reflect his current importance to Andrews' squad given the departures of head coach Thomas Frank, Bryan Mbeumo and Christian Norgaard.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.