Aberdeen end home struggles with defeat of Motherwell

Aberdeen finally notched their first home win of 2019 as they overcame Motherwell 3-1 in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

A fortunate Max Lowe strike got them off the mark at Pittodrie, before Niall McGinn’s second-half double wrapped up the points, meaning Jake Hastie’s first-half strike for the previously in-form visitors was to no avail.

However, arguably the key moment of the game came when Well goalkeeper Mark Gillespie was injured in a clash with Dons striker Sam Cosgrove midway through the second half.

The Dons were quick out of the traps, scoring early with a goal which contained some good fortune. Just four minutes were on the clock when Lowe’s cross from the left floated high over Gillespie and into the top corner.

Derek McInnes’ men were having the better of the chances playing on the break and Lewis Ferguson had a couple of quickfire efforts from the edge of the area as they sought to extend their lead, the latter beaten away by Gillespie.

A David Turnbull error in midfield allowed a break from which Lowe threatened again, only to be denied by a last-ditch tackle, and from the resultant corner Cosgrove headed into the side-netting.

McGinn provided a cross for Cosgrove again after 20 minutes following Graeme Shinnie’s driving run – but again the striker could not direct his header on target.

Aberdeen’s failure to take their chances was punished as Hastie rounded Joe Lewis to level the scores eight minutes before the interval.

Richard Tait’s pass set the winger away through the centre of Aberdeen’s defence and despite the best efforts of the goalkeeper Hastie netted his seventh goal since returning from a loan spell at Alloa.

Aberdeen attempted to restore their lead straight away through Shinnie, but the Dons captain saw his drive fizz narrowly over the top from 25 yards.

The second half continued in the same vein as the first with the play going from end to end, but neither side really threatening.

However, the injury to Gillespie would prove significant. The goalkeeper collided with Cosgrove as the pair challenged for a Lowe cross and had to be carried from the field on a stretchered after a lengthy delay, to be replaced by Rohan Ferguson.

The 21-year old goalkeeper had only been on the pitch for a couple of minutes when he was beaten. Substitute Greg Stewart saw his shot blocked but McGinn blasted the rebound high into the net from close range.

McGinn netted his second goal with the last kick of the game, arcing a superb shot into the top-right corner after a swift counter-attack saw him exchange passes with Lowe on the left.