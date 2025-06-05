Manchester United Premier League defeats in 2024/25

Manchester United players applaud their fans after a 4-3 defeat at Brentford in the Premier League in May 2025.

Manchester United's 2024/25 season will be one the fans will want to forget.

Beaten by Tottenham in the Europa League final in Bilbao, United registered their worst-ever finish in the Premier League.

With nine wins, 11 draws and a record 18 defeats, the Red Devils ended the campaign in 15th, ahead of 16th-placed Wolves on goal difference alone.

That is four more losses than last season, with Rubén Amorim unable to improve the team's results after replacing Erik ten Hag back in November. Here, a closer look at all of United's Premier League defeats in 2024/25...

Brighton 2-1 Manchester United (August 2024)

Jonny Evans applauds the Manchester United fans after a 2-1 loss to Brighton at the Amex in August 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United started the 2024/25 season with Erik ten Hag in charge and after a narrow win at home to Fulham on the opening weekend, the Red Devils were beaten by Brighton in their second game.

Behind to a Danny Welbeck goal at the break, United levelled through Amad Diallo but later had an Alejandro Garnacho effort ruled out by VAR and ended up with nothing as João Pedro netted a 95th-minute winner for the Seagulls at the Amex.

Manchester United 0-3 Liverpool (September 2024)

Luis Diaz celebrates after scoring his second goal for Liverpool against Manchester United in the Premier League at Old Trafford in September 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United suffered an even more painful loss the following weekend as fierce rivals Liverpool ran out 3-0 winners at Old Trafford.

Luis Díaz scored twice late in the first half and Mohamed Salah added another from the penalty spot in a big win for the Reds under Arne Slot and another disappointing defeat for Erik ten Hag's side.

Manchester United 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur (September 2024)

Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson celebrate a goal for Tottenham against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League in September 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

September ended for Manchester United just as it had begun for Erik ten Hag's side – with a 3-0 Premier League defeat at Old Trafford.

After losing 3-0 to Liverpool at home on September 1st, United went down to Tottenham by the same scoreline on the 29th, with Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke netting the goals – two of those after Bruno Fernandes was sent off late in the first half.

West Ham 2-1 Manchester United (October 2024)

Manchester United players look dejected after conceding a goal to West Ham at the London Stadium in the Premier League in October 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a goalless draw away to Aston Villa and a 2-1 home win over Brentford, Manchester United were beaten again at West Ham in late October.

Crysencio Summerville gave the Hammers the lead after 74 minutes and although Casemiro levelled later on, a Jarrod Bowen penalty in added time condemned the Red Devils to a fourth Premier League defeat of the season and Erik ten Hag was sacked the following day.

Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United (December 2024)

Ruben Amorim and his Manchester United players pictured during defeat at Arsenal in the Premier League in December 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Under interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, Manchester United drew 1-1 at home to Chelsea and beat Leicester City 3-0 at Old Trafford.

New head coach Rubén Amorim then oversaw a 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town and a 4-0 win at home to Everton, but the defeats would soon come thick and fast for the new man. The first arrived at Arsenal in early December, with Justin Timber and William Saliba on target for the Gunners in the second half at the Emirates Stadium.

Manchester United 2-3 Nottingham Forest (December 2024)

Manchester United's Matthijs de Ligt gestures to Leny Yoro during the Premier League defeat to Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford in December 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Three days after the loss at Arsenal, Manchester United were beaten again in the Premier League – this time in a 3-2 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest.

In windy conditions at Old Trafford, Nikola Milenković put Forest ahead. Rasmus Højlund later levelled, but two goals in quick succession from Morgan Gibbs-White and Chris Wood put the visitors 3-1 up and United could not find a way back into the game after Bruno Fernandes cut the deficit late on.

Manchester United 0-3 Bournemouth (December 2024)

Manchester United players look dejected at full time after a 3-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth in the Premier League in December 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Late goals from Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo gave Manchester United a 2-1 win away to rivals Manchester City on December 15th.

But a week later, Rubén Amorim's side were humbled at home in a third 3-0 defeat of the season at Old Trafford as goals from Dean Huijsen, Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo sealed a big win for Andoni Iraola's men. It was the Cherries' second successive 3-0 win at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Wolves 2-0 Manchester United (December 2024)

Matheus Cunha celebrates with his team-mates after scoring for Wolves against Manchester United in the Premier League at Molineux in December 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in action after Christmas, Manchester United fell to the second of three consecutive defeats in a 2-0 loss against Wolves at Molineux on Boxing Day.

Matheus Cunha opened the scoring just short of the hour mark directly from a corner and assisted the second goal for Hwang Hee-Chan deep in added time. Bruno Fernandes was sent off for a third time in 2024/25, with the scores level at the time.

Manchester United 0-2 Newcastle United (December 2024)

Ruben Amorim looks on during Manchester United's 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United at Old Trafford in December 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United's 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United in late December was the third loss in a row in the Premier League for Rubén Amorim's side and a fifth in six games in the competition.

Early goals from Alexander Isak and Joelinton gave the Magpies a deserved victory at Old Trafford and condemned the Red Devils to their ninth Premier League defeat of the season.

Manchester United 1-3 Brighton (January 2025)

Bruno Fernandes applauds the Manchester United fans after defeat to Brighton in the Premier League at Old Trafford in January 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United's first Premier League defeat of the season was against Brighton and the Seagulls also handed the Red Devils their first loss in the competition in 2025.

Yankuba Minteh put Brighton in front early on and although Bruno Fernandes levelled from the penalty spot, second-half strikes from Kaoru Mitoma and Georginio Rutter sealed the points for the visitors.

Manchester United 0-2 Crystal Palace (February 2025)

Adam Wharton and Daniel Munoz celebrate a goal for Crystal Palace against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League in February 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

February began with yet another defeat for Manchester United as Rubén Amorim's side went down 2-0 at home to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored in the 64th and 89th minutes to seal a memorable win for the Eagles at Old Trafford, their fourth in six seasons, condemning United to a 12th Premier League defeat in the competition in 2024/25 – and a seventh at home.

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester United (February 2025)

James Maddison celebrates with his Tottenham team-mates after scoring against Manchester United in the Premier League at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in February 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

James Maddison's 13th-minute goal gave Tottenham a 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League in January and a third victory against the Red Devils overall in 2024/25.

Maddison scored the rebound after André Onana had parried a Lucas Bergvall shot and Ange Postecoglou's side held on for a narrow win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs also beat United 4-3 in the League Cup in north London back in December and would go on to defeat the Red Devils a fourth time in the Europa League final in May.

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Manchester United (April 2025)

Anthony Elanga celebrates with his Nottingham Forest team-mates after scoring against Manchester United at the City Ground in the Premier League in April 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After Brighton and Tottenham, Nottingham Forest became the third team to beat Manchester United home and away in the Premier League in 2024/25.

Anthony Elanga scored the only goal of the game as Nuno Espírito Santo's side came out on top at the City Ground. It was United's 13th Premier League defeat of the season.

Newcastle United 4-1 Manchester United (April 2025)

Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund looks dejected during a defeat to Newcastle United at St. James' Park in the Premier League in April 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle United became the next team to beat Manchester United home and away in the Premier League in 2024/25, with the Magpies 4-1 winners at St. James' Park in April.

Alejandro Garnacho cancelled out Sandro Tonali's opener, but Harvey Barnes struck twice for Newcastle in the second half and Bruno Guimarães added another to wrap up an emphatic 4-1 win for the visitors. Magpies boss Eddie Howe missed the match after he was hospitalised with pneumonia.

Manchester United 0-1 Wolves (April 2025)

Pablo Sarabia celebrates with his team-mates after scoring for Wolves against Manchester United in April 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pablo Sarabia scored the winner for Wolves at Old Trafford as Manchester United fell to a 15th Premier League defeat of the season, surpassing the 14 losses under Erik ten Hag in 2023/24.

Wolves' win saw the Midlands side become yet another team to take all points home and away against United in 2024/25, with the Red Devils beaten for the eighth time at Old Trafford in the competition.

Brentford 4-3 Manchester United (May 2025)

Bentford's Kevin Schade celebrates after scoring against Manchester United in the Premier League in May 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Manchester United's Europa League semi-final second leg against Athletic Club the priority later in the week, Rubén Amorim picked a young side for the trip to Brentford in the Premier League.

United took the lead through Mason Mount, but Brentford levelled with a Luke Shaw own goal and went 4-1 up as Kevin Schade scored twice and Yoane Wissa added another. Late efforts from Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo reduced the deificit, but could not prevent a 16th Premier League defeat of the season for the Red Devils with three fixtures still left to play.

Manchester United 0-2 West Ham (May 2025)

Jarrod Bowen celebrates after scoring for West Ham against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League in May 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Three days after sealing their place in the Europa League final with a 4-1 win and 7-1 aggregate victory over Athletic Club, Manchester United were beaten again in the Premier League.

West Ham were without a win in their previous eight Premier League games, but Graham Potter's side took all three points at Old Trafford thanks to a goal in each half from Tomáš Souček and Jarrod Bowen.

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United (May 2025)

Marc Cucurella heads the winning goal for Chelsea against Manchester United in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge in May 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marc Cucurella scored the only goal of the game as Chelsea beat Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League in the penultimate round of fixtures.

Cucurella headed home from a Reece James cross after 71 minutes to boost Chelsea's chances of qualifying for the Champions League and condemn United to an 18th Premier League defeat of the season five days before the Europa League final. Rubén Amorim's side beat Aston Villa 2-0 on the final day to move up a place to 16th.