AFC Cup Preview: Kitchee v Al Faisaly

The Hong Kong First Division leaders go into the clash on the back of a 3-0 win at home to Eastern AA in the league.

Spaniard Alex Gomez's men also have the AFC Cup's top goalscorer in Jordi Tarres, formerly of Espanyol and Hercules.

Tarres, 32, has scored in every game in the continental competition, netting 11 goals to be two clear of a group of three.

Kitchee have changed coaches since their last AFC Cup match, a 2-0 victory over Kelantan in the round of 16 in May.

Josep Gombau has departed to take the helm at A-League side Adelaide United, with Gomez – who also spent time at Barcelona's youth academy – taking over.

Al Faisaly are yet to start their Jordan League campaign but have been playing cup matches, beaten 4-2 at home to Al Wihdat on August 25.

Ali Kmeikh's men travel to Mong Kok Stadium hoping to have something to bring home for the second leg on September 24.

The two-time champions have three Brazilians in their ranks in Junior, Tulio Souza and Rodriguez Carioca.

Journeyman Souza, who spent several seasons in his homeland, may need a strong performance to have his side avoid defeat in the first leg.