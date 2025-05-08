Conference League semi-finals: Top facts and stats ahead of the second legs

The Conference League semi-final second legs take place on Thursday, with Chelsea and Real Betis both holding first-leg leads.

Chelsea host Djurgarden and Betis travel to Fiorentina as they look to complete the job and go through to the Conference League final.

Here, we preview the two clashes with our pick of the facts and stats!

Chelsea (4) v (1) Djurgarden (Thursday, 8pm BST)

Nicolas Jackson celebrates after scoring for Chelsea in the first leg against Djurgarden (Image credit: Alamy)

It’s not a stretch to say that Chelsea have one foot and four toes in the Conference League final – even a repeat of their heaviest-ever home European defeat, 3-0 at the hands of Bayern Munich in the 2019/20 Champions League last 16, would still take the tie to extra time.

Goals from Jadon Sancho and Noni Madueke gave the Blues a 2-0 half-time lead over Djurgarden in last week’s first leg in Stockholm; Nicolas Jackson doubled that advantage with a second-half brace off the bench, before Isak Alemayehu Mulugeta pulled one back for the Swedish side.

Chelsea’s perfect record in the 2024/25 Conference League proper may have gone with their 2-1 quarter-final second-leg loss to Legia Warsaw at Stamford Bridge, but Enzo Maresca’s men are still hot favourites to go all the way and lift the trophy.

Doing so would seal Europa League qualification for next season, although the Blues will hope to clinch more than that by finishing in the top five of the Premier League and, in doing so, securing a return to the Champions League for 2025/26.

Sunday’s 3-1 victory over newly crowned Premier League champions Liverpool made it four wins on the spin for Chelsea in all competitions, and they’ll be confident of making it five in a row for the first time since Christmas.

Djurgarden are Sweden’s first semi-finalists in a major UEFA competition since IFK Goteborg in the 1986/87 UEFA Cup; they’d have to pull off an absolutely monumental upset to follow in their footsteps and reach the final.

Fiorentina (1) v (2) Real Betis (Thursday, 8pm)

Antony celebrates after scoring for Real Betis in the first leg against Fiorentina (Image credit: Alamy)

Beaten finalists in each of the last two editions of the Conference League, Fiorentina have work to do if they’re to have a chance of making it third time lucky this time around.

Going into the second leg of the semi-finals in Florence, La Viola trail 2-1 to Real Betis, who Abdessamad Ezzalzouli and Antony put into a 2-0 first-leg lead – before captain Luca Ranieri pulled back a potentially crucial goal for the Serie A side.

Betis had never made it to the last four of a major European competition until this term; can Manuel Pellegrini’s team complete the job and reach their first final?

The LaLiga outfit are in better form: they’re looking to make it five straight wins inside 90 minutes in all competitions, whereas Fiorentina have only won two of their last six inside 90 minutes.