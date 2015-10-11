Allardyce calls on past experience in Sunderland survival bid

Sam Allardyce reckons he has what it takes to guide Sunderland away from danger in the Premier League, having achieved the feat with other clubs in the past.

The former West Ham manager was appointed as Dick Advocaat's replacement at the Stadium of Light on Friday, signing a two-year contract.

He assumes control of a side still without a win from their opening eight top-flight matches and only kept off the bottom of the table by fierce rivals Newcastle United.

Allardyce's first game in charge will be against West Brom next weekend, before welcoming Newcastle for his opening match on home soil.

"We all know what a difficult position Sunderland are in, but I look forward to the challenge as always," Allardyce told Sky Sports.

"People always look at me and see what I've done at West Ham and Blackburn, which is a similar resurrection to what I've got to do at Sunderland.

"Get them out of trouble as soon as I can and up that league because this year is obviously very important time for everyone based on the new [television rights] deal coming in next season.

"I've got to get going and get stuck into the players, stuck into the staff and start getting everyone working my way and hopefully my way will be as good for Sunderland as it has been for the other clubs I have worked at, particularly West Ham."