Anderson completes Fiorentina loan switch
Fiorentina have confirmed the loan signing of Manchester United midfielder Anderson.
The 25-year-old Brazilian, who arrived at Old Trafford from Porto in 2007, is understood to have joined the Serie A outfit until the end of the current campaign.
United boss David Moyes had confirmed Anderson's imminent exit from the English champions on Friday, outlining the Brazilian's need for regular first-team action.
A brief statement on Fiorentina's official website 24 hours later read: "ACF Fiorentina announces that it has acquired, (on) a temporary basis, the rights to the player Anderson Luis de Abreu Oliveira by Manchester United FC."
