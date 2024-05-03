Tottenham face summer transfer decision with €17m deal 'not out of question': report

Tottenham are likely have a busy summer in the transfer market as the the club to pad out a squad that is likely to be competing on both the domestic and European fronts next season.

Spurs currently sit fifth in the Premier League table and while they will need Aston Villa to slip up if they to gatecrash the top four, their six-point cushion over sixth-place Manchester United should ensure Europa League qualification.

Loan signing Timo Werner will play no further part this season after picking up a hamstring injury during last weekend’s defeat to Arsenal, leaving the club with a decision to make over his future.

Tottenham loan star Timo Werner (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spurs signed Werner on loan from RB Leipzig in January, with the former Chelsea forward netting two goals and providing three assists in 14 appearances.

With the 28-year-old’s season over, the German press are now looking ahead to what the future holds for the forward. Werner’s deal with RB Leipzig runs until 2026, with Spurs said to have a clause in the player’s loan deal to sign him permanently for €17million.

German outlet Bild report that it is ‘still not out of the question’ that Spurs will activate this clause and bring him back to the club on a permanent deal. This is echoed by Leipzig sporting director Rouven Schröder, who spoke to Bild after talking to Werner about his injury.

Daniel Levy has a decision to make over Werner (Image credit: PA)

“We had already had brief contact with Timo, and of course we wished him well,” he said. “The end of the season is bitter for him. He was good at it, was a regular player and achieved good performances and scored for Tottenham. So far the loan has delivered what all parties had hoped for.”

Earlier this week Bild claimed that Spurs see the €17million fee as ‘a bargain’.

