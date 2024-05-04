Luton 'still in the mix': Rob Edwards sees positives despite draw against Everton

Luton Town manager Rob Edwards is optimistic about his side's hopes of Premier League survival – despite Friday night's draw at home to Everton.

Victory would have given Luton a big boost in their bid to stay in the Premier League for a second season, but Edwards said he saw positives in the 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road.

"It wasn't (what we needed), we wanted a win, we threw everything at it, we tried," he said after the game. "I always say: 'you can't guarantee the wins or the draws, can't guarantee the result, but you can guarantee how hard you work; the performance, trying to do the right things.'

Luton Town's Albert Sambi Lokonga applauds his side's supporters after a draw at home to Everton in May 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"We did all of that, we stood up to Everton’s physicality really well, their running power. I thought we did really well and then we were the team pushing right towards the end."

Luton played well and came back after Everton were awarded a penalty following a VAR check. Soon after that, Elijah Adebayo responded for the hosts when he controlled a high ball and finished it with a low shot past Jordan Pickford. It was Adebayo's first start since February as he was out with an injury and he had a big impact with an impressive goal.

"He had a good performance, considering he has been out so long, [and had a] fantastic goal," Edwards said. "It’s hard for any team in this league when you're missing key players and we've missed quite a few."

Despite several absentees throughout the season, it's still possible for Luton to beat the drop and some late chances could have brought a win, with an Andros Townsend shot narrowly blocked by Jarrad Branthwaite at the end and Luke Berry also coming close.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We could be having a different conversation now if the ball had gone a couple of inches we're talking about. A couple of big blocks they made," Edwards said.

"I was right behind Andros's one, Bezza's [Luke Berry] one happened in a flash, I don't know who made the block for them, they didn't look like they knew much about it, but it was a great block, obviously very important. Branthwaite got a bit of a shin or something on Andros's strike which I was right behind and thought that one might be our moment, but it wasn't to be."

Luton Town's Luke Berry attempts an overhead kick against Everton at Kenilworth Road in May 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The result means Luton didn’t climb out of the relegation zone, but the performance gives hope that it is still possible for the Hatters.

"I’m proud of the players, the club, the supporters, who were with us to the very end as well," Edwards said. "We went one-nil down in difficult circumstances on a huge occasion, but we came back; we showed real quality. We tried to do all the right things. We don't know, as we stand, as I'm talking to you right now, [but] we're still in the mix, aren't we, other things are out of our control now and that's obvious, but we'll keep going."

More Luton Town stories

Luton Town's Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu makes history with promotion to Premier League

'Kenilworth Road is a tough place to play, it can be intimidating' - Paul Dickov on Luton's secret survival weapon

Luton Town exited the Football League in 2010 but have since climbed to the Premier League: Five others have dropped never to be seen again