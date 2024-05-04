Luton 'still in the mix': Rob Edwards sees positives despite draw against Everton

By Arthur Renard
published

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards remains optimistic that his side can avoid relegation after Friday night's draw at home to Everton

Luton Town manager Rob Edwards applauds the fans following a draw against Everton in May 2024.
Luton Town manager Rob Edwards is optimistic about his side's hopes of Premier League survival – despite Friday night's draw at home to Everton.

Victory would have given Luton a big boost in their bid to stay in the Premier League for a second season, but Edwards said he saw positives in the 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road.

