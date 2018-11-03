West Ham 4 Burnley 2: Anderson, Hernandez down visitors late on

West Ham showed admirable character as two-goal Felipe Anderson and Javier Hernandez netted late on to secure a 4-2 win over Burnley after twice seeing the visitors peg them back in a thrilling encounter.

Chris Wood had seemingly earned Burnley a share of the spoils 13 minutes from time, but the impressive Anderson and substitute Hernandez struck in the final stages to end the visitors' resistance.

West Ham looked to be taking a deserved 1-0 lead into half-time thanks to Marko Arnautovic's early effort, but Burnley – who rode their luck in the first period – levelled just before the interval through Johann Gudmundsson.

Wood cancelled out Anderson's first goal of the day towards the end with a header which seemed to leave West Ham – who before the match had dropped more points from winning positions than any other Premier League team – facing a draw, but the Brazilian's second put them back on track.

Hernandez wrapped things up on the break in stoppage time to end a run of four matches without a win.

It took West Ham just 10 minutes to make the breakthrough, though they had a helping hand as Arnautovic pounced on James Tarkowski's feeble backpass and slotted beyond Joe Hart.

Steven Defour escaped unpunished when appearing to trip the lively Grady Diangana in the area, and Burnley capitalised on the stroke of half-time – Gudmundsson producing a neat finish when played through by Ashley Westwood.

Anderson restored the hosts' lead in the 68th minute when latching on to Diangana's throughball, only for Wood to head in a Robbie Brady corner and level things up soon after.

But Burnley were unable to hold on, Anderson getting his second in the 84th minute, squeezing an effort past Hart after Mee blocked Arnautovic's initial shot.

And Hernandez – introduced for Pedro Obiang in the 61st minute – put the game to bed at the end after racing on to Michail Antonio's pass.

What does it mean? West Ham starting to click in attack

One of West Ham's biggest problems so far this season has been a lack of cohesion between their undoubtedly talented attackers, but there were no such issues on Saturday, as they created lots of chance and looked very lively. They were not great defensively, however.

Diangana making a name for himself

Twenty-year-old winger Diangana made just his second Premier League start, but he was confident, positive and effective, claiming an assist for Anderson's goal. He probably should have had a penalty as well.

A day to forget for Tarkowski

Burnley centre-back Tarkowski had a vital role in West Ham's first two goals, feeding Arnautovic for the first and then failing to beat Diangana to the ball for the second. It was a day of few positives.

What's next?

The Hammers head to Huddersfield Town in a week's time, while Burnley face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on the same day.